Dunedin Premier rugby full-time wrap

Ben Smith returned for his fiftieth cap for Green Island. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Green Island rolled its way to a sixth consecutive bonus point win to consolidate its place at the top of the standings.



It dispatched Kaikorai 35-12 at Miller Park.

It was heritage day at the club and former All Black Ben Smith made a cameo appearance for the Grizzlies.

He had been promising to play his 50th game for the club for years and the stars finally aligned.

At a muddy Bathgate Park, Southern edged Harbour 14-9. That was a key result for the Magpies as they chase a place in the playoffs but an awful blow for the Hawks' prospects.

Taieri beat Dunedin 22-3 at Peter Johnstone Park. The defending champions are now level with Kaikorai in a tie for second place.

University picked up a crucial bonus point in its 38-10 win against Alhambra-Union at the North Ground.

The scores:

Green Island 35-12 Kaikorai full-time

Alhambra Union 10-38 University full-time

Taieri 22-3 Dunedin full-time

Southern 14-9 Harbour full-time

Zingari - Bye