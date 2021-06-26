Saturday, 26 June 2021

Updated 5.15 pm

Dunedin Premier rugby full-time wrap

    Ben Smith returned for his fiftieth cap for Green Island. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    Green Island rolled its way to a sixth consecutive bonus point win to consolidate its place at the top of the standings.

    It dispatched Kaikorai 35-12 at Miller Park.

    It was heritage day at the club and former All Black Ben Smith made a cameo appearance for the Grizzlies.

    He had been promising to play his 50th game for the club for years and the stars finally aligned.

    At a muddy Bathgate Park, Southern edged Harbour 14-9. That was a key result for the Magpies as they chase a place in the playoffs but an awful blow for the Hawks' prospects.

    Taieri beat Dunedin 22-3 at Peter Johnstone Park. The defending champions are now level with Kaikorai in a tie for second place.

    University picked up a crucial bonus point in its 38-10 win against Alhambra-Union at the North Ground. 

    The scores: 

    Green Island 35-12 Kaikorai full-time

    Alhambra Union 10-38 University full-time

    Taieri 22-3 Dunedin full-time

    Southern 14-9 Harbour full-time

    Zingari - Bye

