Dunedin premier rugby: second round wrap-up

AU will not be looking forward to the post-match review this week.

The Broncos were utterly destroyed 99-0 by Dunedin at Kettle Park.

AU was humbled 76-8 by University in the opening round, so the season is shaping up to be a long one.

The team lost two of its best players during the off season which certainly has not helped matters.

One of them— Ben McCarthy — has popped up at Southern and he helped the Magpies beat Green Island 25-8 at Bathgate Park.

That match will not make the shortlist for game of the year either.

Conditions were tough for running rugby. The wind made spinning the ball tricky and the lineouts were difficult as well.

But Green Island’s handling was really sloppy and the Grizzlies failed to use the breeze very well.

McCarthy drilled a couple of penalties against the run of play in the opening half. But it was a slice of luck which help set the platform for the win.

Green Island first five Finn Hurley made a break down the right. But when the cover defence shut him down, he threw a speculative back flick pass and McCarthy scooped it up and ran in from 40m to help his side take a 13-3 lead into the break.

Southern No 8 Harry Taylor made a storming run off the back of a scrum and Southern swung it wide to winger Truman Cuff to extend the lead early in the second spell, while Taylor barged over midway through the half to establish a winning margin.

Green Island rallied with a late try to Jesse Va’afusuaga.

Grizzlies No 8 Delaney McKenzie was the best of the visitors. He made some strong carries.

But McCarthy set the tone. He cleared the ball, kicked superbly and got that runaway try.

Blindside flanker Jordan Dwight was powerful in the tight, Taylor was busy and Aron Einarsson was solid in the lineout.

The Magpies struggled at scrum time, though. That will be a work on for the defending champions.

Taieri edged Harbour 17-12 in an arm wrestle at Watson Park.

Harbour tended to dominate the exchanges up front but found itself trailing early when Eels prop Mitchell Mahoni-Rae barged over in the third minute.

Hawks No 8 Taylor Dale muscled over to level the score 7-7 in the 20th minute.

The score stayed that way until Taieri midfielder Matt Whaanga stepped inside and ran 15m to score in the 55th minute.

The Hawks made some changes up front and brought on another crew of beefy players.

The home team recaptured the momentum when winger Toby Kennett finished off a nice team move.

But Taieri held on to claim the win.

In the other game Kaikorai beat University 32-25 at Logan Park.

Kaikorai prop Philip Taua-Ah Soon scored a double.

Fulltime scores

Harbour 12-17 Taieri

University 25-32 Kaikorai

Southern 25-8 Green Is.

Dunedin 99-0 AU