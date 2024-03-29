Dunedin Premier Rugby team preview: Kaikorai

Kaikorai flanker Hayden Michaels crosses for a try. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Last year: Beaten semifinalists.

Coach: Andy Hunter (third year), assistants Matt Direen (third) and Willie Miller (first).

Squad. —

Forwards: Jonah Aoina, Jackson Dempster, Ben Ellis, Liam McIntosh, Moana Takataka, Henry Bell , Rico Fisher, Michael Strydom, Fletcher Course-Scott, Zac McKenzie, Pita Sinamoni, Will Tucker, Ben White, Lucas Casey, Zack Cleaver-Donovan, Sidney Fidow, Slade McDowall, Hayden Michaels, Orlando Tuhega-Vaitupu.

Backs: Dylan Pledger, Ryan Johnston, Taine Hand, Nic Proffit, Ben Miller, Rhys Patchell, Troy Anstiss, Jack Timu, Jordan Hand, Ryan White, Jordan McEntee, Jacob Mika, Jackson Toms, Stan McClure, Charlie Breen, Layne Opetaia.

Kaikorai have brought back some old blood this season.

The Demons blooded a lot of new players last year and for a good chunk of the campaign they set the benchmark.

But they just lacked a bit of beef up front and were outmuscled in the second half of the semifinal by Dunedin.

That should not be a problem this season.

Kaikorai have added some significant starch to their pack.

Experienced loose forward Slade McDowall, who is contracted to Manawatū, is back in the fold and try-scoring prop Jonah Aoina has returned from Southland. Veteran lock Pita Sinamoni also returns and will add more clout.

McDowall will join Lucas Casey and Hayden Michaels in an impressive loose forward trio.

Kaikorai have lost some pace out wide, however. Fullback Ollie Foote has moved away, outside back Mefi Tupou has gone to Japan and halfback Charlie Marsh has returned home to the Waikato.

Tupou was dynamic last season and Foote had electric pace.

Lock Harrison Morton has gone home to Gore as well.

Outside back Jordan McEntee and playmaker Ben Miller will bring up 100 games for Kaikorai this season, and there is still a good core of young men. Kaikorai boast six Highlanders under-20 players.

* Team lists provided by the Otago Rugby Football Union.