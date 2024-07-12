Dwyer: Business end of club season upon us

Varsity tears through the GI defence during last Saturday's bout. PHOTO: ODT FILES

And then there were four. Top qualifiers GI were soundly beaten by dark horses Varsity at their beloved Toolbox at the weekend.

Admittedly, they were down on numbers with a couple of tighthead props out, flyhalf Finn Strawbridge out with injury and precocious Highlander Finn Hurley bizarrely on the bench (managing an injury apparently). But Varsity were good enough to take advantage and scored two tries at the start of each half and that was enough to earn them a semifinal away to Dunedin.

Zingari’s season is done as Southern motored into the semis with a convincing win at Bathgate Park. The Magpies are timing their run and their two key players, fullback Mackenzie Haugh and No8 Konrad Toleafoa, were instrumental in the win. But Zingari should be happy with their team making the quarters, especially as their premier 2 and prem colts team are in the playoffs.

Dunedin got an early score against Kaik and were down 17 to zip at home and playing with the wind. But defence wins games and they did enough to nearly hit 40 in the second half, and crucially Kaik didn’t score a point in the second spell.

So where does this leave us? Well, Southern are now the top qualifiers and are at home to GI who go through as the highest-placed loser. Dunedin will host Varsity at Shark Park with the winners to square off at the Greenhouse tomorrow week at 3pm.

Down to the farm

Did I tell you I go good in the country and picked all the winners and losers at the weekend. It’s a repeat of last year’s final up north with Excelsior up against Valley. Valley despatched Kurow in the playoff to make the final. Valley are the playing-through champions and I’m tipping them to upset the blue of Excelsior but, like all games up there, it will be monumentally close.

In the deep south, Star saw off Woodlands when they went out to a good lead but the country team put some respectability into the contest late. The Eastern, Northern, Southern, Western Barbarians led at halftime but Pirates Old Boys were too strong in the second spell. Take it to the bank — Star win the Galbraith Shield tomorrow.

In South Otago, Crescent host Clutha Valley at the Coalmine after losing to them last weekend. West Taieri are at home at the Market Garden and welcome Clutha tomorrow.

In Central, the Maggots have claimed fourth and travel to Wanaka to take on Upper Clutha. Wakatipu thrashed Alex last weekend and they meet again in Queenstown to decide who goes through to the final.

Other grades

In the premier 2s, Kaik are hosting Zingari in one semi at the High Veldt at 1pm and Dunedin are hosting GI in the other semi at Shark Park. Kaik should win in a canter over Zingers. The other semi will be extremely tight as there is nothing between these two teams but I’ll take perennial finalists GI to win it — just.

In the seniors, Taieri take on Dunedin in one semi at the Eelpit at 2.45. This is like James McDonald taking on Mike Tyson — it only goes one way and it’s all Eel! In the other semi at the High Veldt at 2.45, Kaik take on GI and I’m tipping the home team but it will be close. Both finals will be curtain-raisers to the prem final at the Greenhouse next weekend.

Otago NPC squad

I’ll talk more about this next week but the squad has been named for the season and no surprises, as all the players had already been contracted for most of the year as previously discussed. They claimed Ale Aho as a new signing but I’m thinking he was already partially contracted. What about the new imported winger that I’ve been banging on about? Watch this space next week.

Interesting asides

So the ABs have been going on about new team, new culture and we are all about the fans — if the following is accurate, more work to do, lads. Post the test match, two young fans asked a senior member of ABs’ backline (who may have been subbed early) for his autograph and was told "I’m not signing autographs today". As you can imagine, they were a bit disappointed with that but then spotted English fullback George Furbank walking past. They asked him for his shorts and he took them off and gave them to the lads. Do you think they are worried about the ABs now? Good on ya, mate. The Dunedin boys were a wee bit shocked when it came to the after-match speeches against Kaik at Shark Park at the weekend. The word is Kaik didn’t front — tell me it’s not so?

This weekend

Destroyed Mike Coggan last weekend and it unbelievably looks like Mayor Jules could win it all with two rounds remaining. Obviously, all his mates on the council will be cheering for him!

On to Lee-anne Anderson from Dunedin netball this week so it doesn’t get any easier. In the first semi, Southern and GI square off and both teams are close to full strength so no excuses. On paper, GI look to be the favourites with Hurley at the back and Oli Haig if he suits up. They have been the most consistent team all year and you would think they just win. But Southern are nearing their peak and "JL" has been timing their run and the shadowy spectre of big Jamie Joseph has been lurking over his shoulder lately. I’ll pick Palmer and Toleafoa to get the Magpies (12-) home and into their third straight final.

Dunedin are hosting Varsity at Shark Park and have beaten them twice already this season. Varsity have hit their straps over the last few weeks, Umaga-Jensen really adding impetus to the midfield, while Asi is back for them on the wing and a proven match winner. The Sharks’ (12-) pack and their back-ups on the bench may just hold the key for them. Sharks just.

Destroyed Kent Duncan and on to The Big Show Brett Anderson this week, the longtime coach of Wakatipu and apparently the president this year — God help them! I’ll tip the Coalminers from Kai (12-) to get home over Clutha Valley but my spies tell me there is an upset in the making. West Taieri (12-) should be too strong for Clutha in Outram but there won’t be much in it. Upper Clutha has leaky wheel syndrome and are limping to the end of the season and the Maggots are smelling rotten meat. But I’ll stick with the Wanaka (12-) lads but only just. Wakatipu (12-) should be too strong for Alex but it will be a lot closer than last week — rest assured.

