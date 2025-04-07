Eels slip swiftly into win over Alhambra in one-sided show

Taieri 69

Alhambra-Union 7

Taieri’s rockstar backline hit all the right notes as the Eels ran riot against an outgunned Alhambra-Union side in glorious conditions in the second round of the Dunedin division 1 competition on Saturday.

Add in new No 8 Kasimila Vaihu charging his way to four tries, and you had the recipe for a one-sided encounter at Peter Johnstone Park.

Taieri — indeed, most club teams in the land — will not often field a backline containing players of the class of Cameron Millar, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and the Whaanga brothers, Matt and Josh.

The Eels were relentless on the counter-attack and charged to a 26-0 lead after barely a quarter of the game.

Alhambra-Union then had a good period, showing real spirit and pulling back one try.

But when Vaihu scored twice late in the first half, it was clear Taieri were going to put the foot on the throat again.

There was a special moment when Highlanders fullback Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, making his comeback after breaking his neck in an NPC game, scored a try, and replacement first five Samuel Waitoa scored a cracker for the Eels.

There was time for Vaihu to get his third and fourth scores to complete a fine day out and Josh Whaanga completed the rout with a last-minute try.

Vaihu and Eric Peita were standouts in the hard-working Taieri pack, while Matt Whaanga was the most dangerous player on the field. It was pleasing to see both Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Millar look in form and healthy.

Prop Petelo Amato had some strong carries for Alhambra-Union and second five Manueli Rauqeuqe looked full of action. — Hayden Meikle

Green Island 66

Kaikorai 15

Defending champions Green Island looked all sorts of good as they ran away from a depleted Kaikorai side at Miller Park.

The Grizzlies scored 10 tries to two, showed an ability to punch holes through the defence and sent a message to the rest of the competition that they will not easily give up their crown.

Highlanders lock/loose forward Oliver Haig made a welcome return from injury for Green Island, starting at No 8 and scoring the opening try before the home side roared to a 28-3 lead at halftime.

Kaikorai came back into the encounter a little but Green Island engaged top gear again and ran away with the game.

Young first five Liam Barron directed proceedings well for the Grizzlies and converted eight of the 10 tries.

Samuel Nemec-Vial made a couple of try-saving tackles at fullback and midfielder Jake Te Hiwi put in some strong carries.

As he so often does, Green Island hooker Heath MacEwan led a well-rounded forward pack with plenty of vigour and he added a couple of tries for good measure.

Kaikorai already had experienced backline general Ben Miller and classy loose forward Lucas Casey sidelined with injury and lost Highlanders loose forward Hayden Michaels to a leg knock early in the game.

Veteran flanker Slade McDowell made a big impact off the bench, prop Moana Takataka led a decent scrum and Dylan Pledger always looked lively in the backs. — Hayden Meikle

University 53

Zingari-Richmond 26

University overcame their first-round blues with a lively display of running rugby to overcome a resurgent Zingari-Richmond side at Montecillo.

Alhambra-Union's Folau Fakatava scythes through the Taieri defence, including wannabe tackler Cameron Millar, during a Dunedin club rugby division 1 match at Peter Johnstone Park in Mosgielon Saturday. Photo: Linda Robertson

Despite taking an early lead, Zingari were opened up at lineout time and around the fringes, leading to three tries in the space of seven minutes as the University forwards took control.

While Zingari managed to regroup, the dynamic University trio of Ricky Jackson, Mitchell Tinnock and Brad Campbell sealed the home side’s fate with a further seven-minute burst of three tries.

Tinnock and Jackson were particularly menacing in both set piece and broken play as the students carried a 36-7 lead into the second half.

Zingari centre Jonah Lowe set the second spell alight when he exposed University lapses down the left flank for a try in the opening minutes.

The Colours got their lineout humming, and the University forwards were no longer given free rein.

In the middle stages of the second half, the University backs took over to put the game out of reach for the home side, scoring through Mac Harris and Jeremiah Asi.

Asi scored with his first touch when coming on as a replacement, having not played since last year’s semifinal against Dunedin in which he suffered a shoulder injury.

Hooker Tino Salanoa and prop Hame Lauaki were key to a solid Zingari tight five, while Lowe remained a threat in midfield. — Wayne Parsons

Harbour 35

Southern 31

The weather was perfect and thankfully the game between Harbour and Southern lived up to those expectations. Everybody thought Harbour might be a tad underdone coming off the bye in the opening round but obviously nobody told the lads.

They came steaming out of the blocks and scored three converted tries inside the first 21 minutes. Newcomer at fullback Taniela Filimone made a couple of searing breaks and the forwards capitalised on the field position. Hooker Gabriel Franseconi went over from a lineout drive and prop Ben Fakataha from a ruck close to the line. Then, in the 21st minute, Filimone joined the line out wide and made another break and beat fullback Mackenzie Palmer on the outside to scorch away. The Magpies were looking at each other in bewilderment.

They finally got into the game in the 30th minute when, after a lineout drive, winger Josh Buchan went over when they went blind. They scored the try of the game when Macca Palmer made a break 60m out, then found support. Fast hands put winger Harrison Martin over in the corner to cut the lead to 11 at the break.

Palmer turned the game, setting up tries off Harbour mistakes from range. Josh Buchan and flanker Harry Taylor were on the receiving end and, after 15 minutes of the spell, they had a three-point lead.

Harbour were creaking and getting on the wrong side of the ref, to boot. Things were looking grim.

They pulled themselves together and got some field position. They forced numbers out wide and replacement midfielder Sefo Muasiko went over to regain the lead.

Southern were not done. After 31 minutes, that man Palmer was at it again when he fielded a poor clearing kick and put No 8 Konrad Toleafoa over to grab the lead back and the game looked over.

But nobody told Harbour. They got back into the Southern 22 and backline general Rique Miln spied a small hole close to the line and shot through for the converted try on the buzzer.

For Harbour, Miln ran the game superbly and was flawless off the tee and that proved the winning of the game. Fullback Filimone is a beast of a man with real speed but his off-loading game still needs work.

For Southern, Macca Palmer was his mercurial self and set up most of their tries. Flanker Harry Taylor was into everything and dominated at lineout time.

But rugby was the winner here as there were some breathtaking skills and action on display. — Paul Dwyer

Round 2

The scores

Taieri 69 (Kasimila Vaihu 4, Archie Gillies, Matt Whaanga, Eric Peita, Cameron Millar, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Samuel Waitoa, Josh Whaanga tries; Millar 6 con, Waitoa con), Alhambra-Union 7 (Samuel Gander try; William Thode con). Halftime: Taieri 40-7.

Green Island 66 (Heath MacEwan 2, Oliver Haig, Riley Lucas, Dan Smart,Nico Bowering, Jake Te Hiwi, Samuel Nemec-Vial, Bradley McPate, Richard Buchanan tries; Liam Barron 8 con), Kaikorai 15 (Jack Hazlett, Dylan Pledger tries; Pledger con, Taine Hand pen). Halftime: Green Island 28-3.

University 53 (Brad Campbell 2, Ricky Jackson 2, Mitchell Tinnock 2, Matt Brock, Mac Harris, Jeremiah Asi tries; Mika Muliaina 3 con, Rico Muliaina con), Zingari-Richmond 26 (Jonah Lowe 2, Tino Salanoa, Ciaran Jansen tries; Tyree Manaia 3 con). Halftime: University 36-7.

Harbour 35 (Gabriel Franseconi, Ben Fakataha, Taniela Filimone, Sefo Muasika, Rique Miln tries; Miln 5 con) Southern 31 (Josh Buchan 2, Harrison Martin, Harry Taylor, Konrad Toleafoa tries; Wyndham Patuawa 3 con). Halftime: Harbour 21-10