First round trophy shared in fiercely contested game

Let's call that a win, a draw and a loss.

Taieri and Kaikorai had a 24-24 draw in the final of the Speight’s Jug (first round trophy) this afternoon.

The Eels were attacking hard in the final moments, but Kaikorai openside Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa snaffled a turnover to kill off their charge.

Not many at Bishopscourt quite knew what the tiebreaker was, but it turns out there was not one.

They will share the trophy.

That was a win of sorts for both teams.

The loss? Well, all Otago fans will feel that one.

First five Cameron Millar went down injured five minutes into the second half.

He had to be assisted from the field and spent the rest of the game with his right ankle wrapped in a support.

Fingers crossed it is not too bad.

On balance a draw was a fitting result for the game, which also doubled as a regular round-robin match.

The game was fiercely contested.

Kaikorai spent the early exchanges pinned down in their own half, but nabbed a try against the run of play.

Caleb Leef fumbled a high ball; it got toed through and lock Oscar Graham won the try line scramble to score.

The Eels replied with tries to winger Joe Cockburn and hard-working loose forward Brodie Hume was there to finish off the other.

Taieri led 14-10 at the break.

Ben Miller slotted a couple of penalties and Matt Whaanga nailed a drop goal.

With 20 minutes remaining Kaikorai took the lead when the intercept king Jordan McEntee poached a pass meant for another and scampered 60m to score.

But there was one twist left. Miller drilled a penalty from in front to level the score with under five minutes remaining. That is how it stayed.

Dunedin powered to a 55-10 win against Harbour in a nine-try romp at Kettle Park, while University kept its playoffs prospects alive with a comfortable 50-19 win against Zingari-Richmond at Montecillo.

Green Island tipped up Southern 24-17 at Miller Park to consolidate its spot in the top six.

The scores

Kaikorai 24-24 Taieri

Dunedin 55-10 Harbour

Zingari 19-50 University

Green Is. 24-17 Southern