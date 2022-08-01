McGlashan still setting pace but OBHS impresses

Don't write off Otago Boys’ just yet.

The team has strung together a few too many losses for its liking in the Otago Schools Rugby Championship this season.

Rivals Southland Boys’ and John McGlashan have collected a couple of wins each against the defending champion.

Johnnies have set the pace this season.

They are unbeaten after nine games.

They recorded a comfortable 62-5 win over Waitaki Boys’ in Dunedin on Saturday, while Southland Boys’ was too strong for Dunstan, winning 66-8 in Invercargill.

But in the other division 1 match, Otago Boys’ beat King’s 36-12.

Maybe the team is coming right as the competition nears the business end.

Otago Boys’ went back to basics to set up the win.

The forward pack got stuck in, and young men like Petelo Amato, Eric Peita, Phoenix Tapatu and Jordan Dale put their backs into their work, coach Regan Turoa said.

"We had a good platform [created] up front by a couple of boys and we took our opportunities," he said.

"Eric was unbelievable, really. He was everywhere.

"We had a couple of well-taken tries as well."

Winger Manaia Lesa galloped in for a brace of tries. Fullback Hamish Faulks put in another quality performance, and identical twins Oliver and William Thode shone at halfback and first five respectively.

King’s, well, they were disappointing.

They were not able to match the physicality of Otago Boys’ and have a tough assignment next week against John McGlashan.

In division 2, Taieri and Otago Boys’ 2nds had a 15-15 draw on Thursday. Both teams backed up with a loss on Saturday.

St Kevin’s beat the Otago Boys’ 2nds 27-24 in Dunedin, and Wakatipu dispatched Taieri 43-6 in Mosgiel.

In the other division 2 fixture, Mt Aspiring beat South Otago 27-21 in Balclutha.