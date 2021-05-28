Pressure now goes on Varsity

University loose forward Josh Hill looks to catch the ball while under pressure from Alhambra-Union winger Isaac Milne in a match at the University of Otago Oval earlier this month. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

University has recorded two good wins to start the Gallaway Trophy but the litmus test begins tomorrow when the team takes on Dunedin.

The students began the Gallaway Trophy with a fine victory against Taieri, winning 35-12, and then last Saturday put Zingari-Richmond away 45-8 at Montecillo.

University blitzed the home team early last Saturday and was up 35-8 at halftime. The second half rather meandered along but University had the game in the bag and rang the changes.

University sits top of the table on points difference ahead of Green Island and Dunedin, which also have the maximum 10 points after two games.

So it is a top-of-the-table clash at the University of Otago Oval tomorrow.

University has been close to full strength in the past couple of weeks and has its key players back for the game.

Hooker Ricky Jackson has been involved in everything while Japanese prop Hironobu Kasuya has been putting in some good shifts.

After a slow start to the season, Kilipati Lea is also making some impact on the field.

After having a disappointing season with Otago last year, Josh Hill has returned to basics and been playing well, also having games on the blindside flank.

Sean Withy is a class operator as he looks to specialise on the openside flank.

The backs have been playing well and outside back Jermaine Pepe is proving a real handful. The former Rangiora High School star scored four tries in one half last week and is taking chances when they come along.

Dunedin is welcoming back more players and nearing full strength, so it should be an enthralling match. The match is for the Jonathon Keogh Trophy.

While two of the top sides meet at the University of Otago Oval, just down the road two sides at the bottom of the ladder face each other.

Alhambra-Union takes on Zingari-Richmond at the North Ground for the Grace Mills Trophy and one side will also go above the other. Both sides are yet to win a game in the Gallaway Trophy.

The Colours will not lack for motivation with Chris Bell playing his 272nd game for the side, setting the record for premier club appearances.

In the other games, Kaikorai, which had a bye last week, journeys to Watson Park to play Harbour while Green Island, the third side on the top of the table, takes on Southern at Bathgate Park.

- The Otago Rugby Football Union will host a women’s and girls day at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow.

The purpose of the day is to celebrate women and girls in the sport at all levels from junior right through to the premier women’s grade.

The event is supported by New Zealand Rugby and Black Ferns squad members Kendra Cocksedge, Rosie Kelly and Kilisitina Moata’ane will be there.

Secondary schoolgirls development sessions will take place from 10.30am to noon, followed by junior girls games from 12.15 to 1.30pm.

The women’s grade game between Big River Country and Alhambra-Union will then kick off at 2.45pm.

The day was skittled last year by the Covid-19 pandemic.