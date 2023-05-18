Rugby Chat: What's really going on at Harbour?

Paul Dwyer talks to Harbour this week to find out what is really going on at Port Chalmers.

He talks to new coach Jeremy Wara, who is fresh out of Counties Manukau and why he has taken on the Harbour Prems.

PD wants to know from Jeremy who he has upset to have two byes inside six rounds.

He also talks to Club captain Brian Greer about the demise of their Prem Colts team this week after the first round and asks Brian how the rest of the teams are shaping up at Harbour.