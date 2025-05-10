Southern titans shine in opening round

The big guns shone in the opening round of the Southern Secondary School Rugby Championship.

King’s crushed Dunstan 69-13 in Alexandra and Otago Boys’ dispatched Southland Boys’ 2nds 55-6 at Littlebourne in division 1 games.

Earlier in the week, Southland Boys’ cruised to a very comfortable 67-19 win against John McGlashan in Dunedin.

In the Maroon Pool, Otago Boys’ 2nds clobbered Taieri 57-0 in Mosgiel, Mt Aspiring defeated King’s 2nds 43-19 in Dunedin and Wakatipu edged Cromwell 34-28 in Queenstown.

In the Blue Pool, Central Southland recorded a 31-5 win against Māruawai-Menzies in Edendale and Waitaki Boys’ eased away to beat John McGlashan 2nds 67-5 in Dunedin.

In the game of the round, South Otago edged St Kevin's 36-35 in Balclutha.