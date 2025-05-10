Southern titans shine in opening round

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The big guns shone in the opening round of the Southern Secondary School Rugby Championship.
King’s crushed Dunstan 69-13 in Alexandra and Otago Boys’ dispatched Southland Boys’ 2nds 55-6 at Littlebourne in division 1 games.
Earlier in the week, Southland Boys’ cruised to a very comfortable 67-19 win against John McGlashan in Dunedin.
In the Maroon Pool, Otago Boys’ 2nds clobbered Taieri 57-0 in Mosgiel, Mt Aspiring defeated King’s 2nds 43-19 in Dunedin and Wakatipu edged Cromwell 34-28 in Queenstown.
In the Blue Pool, Central Southland recorded a 31-5 win against Māruawai-Menzies in Edendale and Waitaki Boys’ eased away to beat John McGlashan 2nds 67-5 in Dunedin.
In the game of the round, South Otago edged St Kevin's 36-35 in Balclutha.