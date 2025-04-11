Unbeaten sides go head-to-head tomorrow

Round three of the Southern Region club rugby competition takes place this weekend with some salivating match-ups in store as the three unbeaten teams look to continue their positive run.

West Taieri host Lawrence in Outram tomorrow, with the McIntosh Cup and Speight’s Jug on the line.

The West Taieri collective admit they have not played their best rugby yet this season, but have still managed to get two wins from two, which is a sign of a good side.

Their professional display against Owaka last weekend was a good step up from their previous efforts the week before.

Clutha are also unbeaten and are perhaps playing the best out of the three unbeaten sides.

The Steamers backed up their strong week-one win with a clinical display against Heriot last weekend at Death Valley.

Clutha are playing an impressive brand of footy, and if it was not for their poor discipline, they could have put on more points last weekend.

Clutha head to Clydevale to take on Clutha Valley, who have not set the world alight this season.

It could be a long day at the office for the defending champions if they cannot find a way to get into the match early.

Toko have two wins from two and will be looking to carry that form through this weekend into their jubilee at Easter.

Toko host Heriot in what should be a fantastic battle between two sides who are playing exciting brands of rugby this season.

Crescent returned to winning ways with a strong win over Clutha Valley last weekend at home.

The Coal Miners remain at home as they host Owaka, who have yet to register a win this season.

Owaka’s first three games of the season are against the perceived "top three", and they have not disgraced themselves so far.

The Greg Smith and John Wybrow Memorial trophies are on the line again in tomorrow’s game.