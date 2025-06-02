Hat-trick key for Topp thriller

Central’s Conor Hamlin offloads in the tackle of Southern’s Ratu Karamaena. PHOTO: RICHARD JONES

A hat-trick of tries from mobile lock Dean Sinnamon led Central Region to a thrilling 41-38 victory over Southern Region in a highly entertaining contest for the much-treasured Topp Cup at Molyneux Park on Saturday.

Lock Sinnamon, already the leading try scorer in the Central Otago club competition this season, remarkable enough for a team that is bottom of the competition, romped away with the man of the match award, controlling the lineout as well as proving a champion finisher.

He was one of three players who dominated the scoring.

Central second five Rube Peina goal-kicked impeccably, converting all five of his team’s tries and adding two penalty goals for a 16-point haul while Southern Region fullback Jared Hayes finished with 18 points from a try, five conversions and a penalty goal.

Remarkably, only one kick at goal, an attempt by Peina from near halfway, missed.

Southern, holders of the Topp Cup, led only once in the game, at 14-10, and appeared down and out when trailing 31-41 with 12 minutes remaining.

But a daring ‘hail Mary’ pass from the Central backs, full of confidence as they sought another five-pointer, was intercepted by Southern winger Junior Meafua, who sprinted 80m for a try between the posts.

Suddenly the game was wide open and when Southern surged back to the 22, it seemed they might steal an outrageous victory.

But Central’s defence was up to the challenge and the Topp Cup went to the team that, across 80 minutes, produced the classier rugby.

Besides Sinnamon and Peina, Central’s star performers were the Alexandra pair of lock Will Healey and halfback ‘‘Chugga’’ O’Neill, flanker Anton Huisman, centre and captain Tyler Ford and flying wingers Jamie Natapu and Conor Hamlin.

Cromwell’s Rhys Harrold, a late replacement for Ben Maxwell, ran the backline expertly from first-five.

Southern fullback Hayes, a star of his team’s victory in 2024, threatened to win the game on his own but found the challenge just too great.

Halfback Sam Stratford contributed plenty and scored two tries while lock Damian Wilson ensured his team had ample ball to work with.

But although there was only three points separating the sides at the final whistle, Central triumphed as the superior attacking team.

In the curtainraisers, Central won the men’s development contest 21-14 while the women’s game went to Alhambra Union 26-21 over the Central Otago Does.

