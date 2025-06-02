Small in stature, big on commitment

Southern player Utalia Moataane, 6, charges on at the annual Taieri sevens junior rugby tournament, at Mosgiel’s Peter Johnstone Park yesterday. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON.

At least 1000 young rugby players faced off on the field during an annual tournament in Dunedin yesterday.

About 75 teams gathered at Mosgiel’s Peter Johnstone Park for the annual Taieri sevens junior rugby tournament.

Ollie Batt, 6, of the Taieri Rugby Football Club, scored the first try in a match against Kaikorai.

His mother Leonie Hamilton said from the sidelines she was "pretty excited" about his performance.

Taieri Gold player Ollie Batt, 6, sprints towards the try line to score against Kaikorai.

It was his first time playing in the seven-a-side tournament, taking after his older brother who already had a history at the event, she said.

"He follows in [his brother’s] footsteps ... and he’s rugby mad.

"Rugby is definitely his sport."

The tournament was open to children in year 2 to those in year 8, from the wider Otago region.

Alyssa Johnson, 8, of the Green Island Rugby Club, takes possession of the ball.

Tournament official Tania Burton estimated at least 1000 children were joined by another thousand spectators at this year’s tournament.

While it was a lot of work, it was a lot of enjoyment too, she said.

It was very much a "community-driven event".

"Everyone looks forward to the sevens — all the refs, all the clubs.

"It's an absolute standout of our year of rugby."

This year’s tournament was their second using an app for the draw and to display up-to-date live scores.

A focus on sideline behaviour also featured this year, she said.

"It’s not always about the winners and losers, it's justeveryone having a great day."

