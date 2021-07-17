Valley to play Kurow in Citizens Shield final

Ben Nowell attacks the line during the Citizens Shield preliminary final against Old Boys at Whitestone Contracting Stadium in Oamaru today. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

It will be an all-country premier club rugby final in North Otago next weekend.

Defending champion Valley, which earned this weekend off, will play Kurow at Whitestone Contracting Stadium.

Kurow, desperate to win the Citizens Shield for the first time since 1982, qualified with an 11-5 win over Old Boys in Oamaru today.

Old Boys led 5-3 at halftime but were held scoreless in the second spell.

Young flanker Lochie Templeton scored a try for Kurow, and first five Hayden Parker secured the win with a penalty with 12 minutes remaining.

The Valley-Kurow clash is a repeat of the epic 2018 final, won by Valley.

Full report in Monday’s Otago Daily Times.