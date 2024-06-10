Valley takes it wide in vital win over Athies

They are back.

Defending champions Valley have returned to the top spot on the Citizens Shield ladder after a crucial win over Athletic Marist on Saturday.

Japanese import Ryusei Kato enjoyed a dream debut, scoring off the back of a vintage Valley rolling maul early on.

Fellow front rower Jake Greenslade extended their lead not too long after, finding a gap near the side of a ruck.

Valley played with great width and stretched the Athies defence.

When the home side finally got a chance to play with the ball in the right area of the park, their forwards carried hard and made easy metres.

A miscommunication from Valley resulted in a wide gap opening up and Temesia Bolavucu strolled through to get Athies on the board before halftime.

Penalties hurt Athies throughout the match as Valley was able to work their way down field through the boot of Isaac Clunie. Another dominant scrum opened a gap for Jake Matthews to dot down and extend their lead.

Not too long after, Greenslade completed the double and then Clunie added a penalty to seal the 27-7 win for Valley.

Their other Japanese player, midfielder Chihiro Matsuyama, was a standout in the backline, while Ben Paton was rock solid in defence at fullback.

Anthony Docherty on the blindside got through a mountain of work in the forwards as well

Valley have overtaken Excelsior for the top spot on the ladder after Blues slumped to their third straight loss, this time to Old Boys.

The men in black ran in seven tries in the 53-22 rout.

Leading 27-0 at halftime, Old Boys did not let up off the gas in the second 40.

Blues were able to run in a pair of late tries to soften the blow.

In the final match in Maheno, the home side kept their playoff hopes alive with a 27-24 win over Kurow.

A strong first half resulted in the green machine holding a 10-point lead at the break.

Despite two late tries, Kurow’s comeback would fall three points short.