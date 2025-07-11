Will there be more surprises?

Dunedin vrs Southern. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Tell me it’s not so

And then there were four! As can happen in top-six playoffs the top three seeds, Taieri, Dunedin and Varsity, all got beaten to see Dunedin and Varsity bundled out of the semis. Taieri stay in the race by virtue of the fact they were the top qualifiers going into the weekend. Taieri, with their starting backline out in the quarterfinal, were always going to be a long shot to win at the weekend and so it proved. Their pack ground out a lead over Kaikorai but the lads from the high veldt scored two late tries to extinguish the finals aspirations of Dunedin and Varsity. Dunedin only have themselves to blame after leading the comp for the majority of the season, only to capitulate in their last two games. They gave up top spot with a sub-par display against the Eels a couple of weeks ago, then got destroyed in the second half by a heavyweight Southern pack after leading going into the break. They pulled their two biggest players off in the second half, Wingham and Palmer, and certainly paid a very heavy price. Varsity looked the favorites against Harbour to go through but the Hawks held their discipline, went out to a lead and deservedly held on to unbelievably end up as the top qualifiers. This means they get a home semi at the Cockabilly Cauldron and, as we know, it is hard to win down there. Southern host Kaik at Bog Bathgate and Kaik won’t be looking forward to that.

Otago have not named a squad for the season as yet and I hear it’s because, once again, they are bringing players in from outside the province to fill perceived holes. The rumour is three players, one from Christchurch (possible midfielder) and two from Australia, one being a lock. It hasn’t worked over the past few years — just look at our track record. How can our Otago board let this happen? Who is paying for this? I know I sound like a broken record but when are we going to wake up? All I hear is "pathways" and all I see are "no exits". The only upside is at least we are not Southland. They’ve named 31 players and how many of those are genuinely out of club rugby? Not many that I can see.

Down on the farm

Up North it’s finals time with Excelsior, the defending champions, hosting Valley. This is the third year in a row (boring!) these teams have met with honours being even so far. There will be nothing in this final but I’m tipping Excelsior may make it two straight.

In the deep South, Pirates Old Boys, the top qualifiers, take on Woodlands for the time-honoured Galbraith Shield and again it’s hard to pick. POB have been the best team all year so I’ll stick with them to win it all at Rugby Park tomorrow.

In the South it’s semifinals time, with top qualifier Clutha hosting the prison guards from Toko and the West Taieri Pigs at home to the Crescent Coalminers.

In Central, defending champions Upper Clutha are hosting the Maniototo Maggots on the lake front. The Wanaka boys, who also hold the "Horse", have been the best team all year, and should just be too good for the Maggots. Wakatip host Alex in the other semi in Queenstown, with both teams coming off losses. Wakatip lost to Upper Clutha and Alex are on "oxygen support" after going down to the Matak mudfish, my new favourite team. The big news out of that game was big lock Chris Nolan unbelievably played his 300th for Matak. It would have been monumental in Omakau last Saturday night/Sunday morning in the burgh. Good on ya mate — stunning achievement. The victors’ ale would have been sweet. Oh, by the way, Wakatip win — just.

Clarification

There has been a bit of confusion over what happened to the Arrow Bulls v Maggots game at the weekend. Stop ringing Maggots coach Charlie Hore because as per usual I have the answer. Arrowtown defaulted Tuesday week ago as they couldn’t field a team. The Maggots offered to play Friday night if that helped but Arrow were still struggling for numbers. Stick with me I’ll take you to the top!!

Test-match rugby

We have certainly been spoilt with Super Rugby this year as we have sped the game up. However, we have been living in a "false down" as we are now back under international rules. The game at the Greenhouse was at times farcical with the three disallowed tries and the time it took to come up with a decision. What’s the point of speeding up the game when it took us nearly 10 minutes to make those decisions, especially when one of them was clearly wrong!! We are seriously in danger of spectators saying enough is enough and starting voting with their feet and wallets. Don’t get me started on the fact that we have a TMO for foul play and another for general play — sheer bloody lunacy!

This weekend

You’ll be pleased to know yours truly picked none from three in town last week — some expert. Soundly beaten for the second week in a row, this time by "Bilbo" from Speight’s. Anyway, I’m back on the horse and up against the mein host of both the Mornington and Cableways, Arvi Singh, who, I’m assured, is not the biggest follower of rugby so I’ll still probably lose! Harbour are at home to Taieri at Port so the conditions will not be good (they hardly ever are) and underfoot it’ll be great for the geese. Taieri have Cam Miller back but there is no Sam Fischli or Matt Whaanga because Southland have not released them. Southland are fast losing all credibility in this town with their attitude to club rugby. It is nearly time for us to get really grumpy. So Harbour (12-) go into this game as favourites, especially with Hastie back at nine. The Taieri pack are as good as any but the Harbour pack are big and with Hastie and Miln running the cutter they may get it done, but the Eels will be right in it. Southern are at home to Kaik and on that track, with their heavyweight pack, go in as big favourites. Throw in Mackenzie Palmer directing traffic and the Magpies (12-) win.

On the farm in Central last week I drew with Lyn Jaffray and I win all draws. On to the southern semis this week and up against Tom Hollows from Hollow Timber and a local rugby legend. I’m up against it but I go well in the country so Tom goes down. Clutha (13+) have been the best team all year so they will dispatch the prison guards from Toko comfortably. West Taieri (12-) are at home at the Market Garden against Crescent and in their jubilee year should get it done.

