Youth revolution at Athletic

Oliver Kinzett dishes out some instructions to his Athletic Marist team during the Citizens Shield game against Old Boys on Saturday. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

He has the name of Athletic Marist royalty and he now has the top job.

But you will not catch Oliver Kinzett acting like a spoiled prince.

The strapping 20-year-old captains Athletic in his third season of premier rugby, and is part of a youthful revolution the club hopes will drag it out of a very lean period.

Athletic has won a record 32 Citizens Shields but has claimed just one in the past 15 years, and has spent much of the past seven or eight years at or near the bottom of the table.

Rebuilding can be slow, but the club is banking on its young guns to start the climb back to the top.

Kinzett, already a key part of the Old Golds squad, leads an Athletic team that includes relative rookies Ryley MacColl, Kadin Turner, Paea Fifita, Tupou Fifita and Mason Kinzett, Oliver’s older brother.

"I think if we can keep this core group together, and add a couple of players every year, we can be a force in the future," Kinzett said.

"It’s just about building at the moment."

Athletic made a handy addition in the off-season in the form of halfback Alipate Tuipolotu from the champion Kurow club.

Another welcome face has been Jared Whitburn, the classy lock who has returned to action.

"He’s been handy. He’s got a good knowledge of the game, and his size and strength are always pretty nice to have on your side when he carries the ball."

Kinzett, a building apprentice, is in a flat with brother Mason, MacColl and a token outsider — Valley lock Blake Welsh — so there is always plenty of rugby talk at the dinner table.

That is nothing new for Kinzett, who developed his rugby passion and skills under the astute of eye of father Wayne, the much-respected rugby coach who died last year.

Kinzett senior was a massive part of Athletic rugby, and his influence remains at the Oamaru club.

"He brought all us young boys together at the club, and he was a big part of the beginnings of this team," his son said.

"He would love to see the club back on top. That was his goal, and that is sort of passed on through me and Mason and other people in the club."

The Wayne Kinzett & Family Trophy will be awarded annually for dress, attitude and commitment. MacColl was the first recipient.

Athletic opened this season with two straight wins, including an upset over Kurow, and in a competition that looks more open than ever, should stay in the hunt for a semifinal place.

"I think we’re shaping up pretty well," Kinzett said.

"We’re obviously young, so we’ve got youth on our side, and we got off to a pretty good start. I feel like anyone on their day can beat anyone else, which is good."

Athletic Marist has the rematch with Kurow tomorrow. Valley hosts Excelsior at Weston, and Old Boys play Maheno.