Crusaders suffer historic loss against Reds

Cullen Grace of the Crusaders charges forward during today's Super Rugby Pacific match against the Reds at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch. Photo: Getty Images

It keeps getting worse for the Crusaders, who now risk missing the Super Rugby Pacific top eight following another historic loss.

For the first time in 25 years, the once untouchable franchise have been beaten by the Reds in Christchurch, going down 33-28, their eighth loss of the season.

New Australian superstar Tim Ryan backed up his stunning debut last weekend against the Blues with a brace, taking his tally to five tries in two games.

Compounding the Crusaders' woes, skipper Scott Barrett was forced from the field early through injury.

Reds skipper Liam Wright told Sky Sport they needed to bring physicality and his side delivered.

"The boys really banded together after a season of close losses, we did a great job to hold on, there were some big moments by our big players and we spoke about that during the week, owning our moments."

Crusaders first five David Havili said it was yet another disappointing result for the proud franchise.

"They just came at our breakdown in the first half and they were in the game from there and we had a couple of sloppy moments where we couldn't really execute, but they came to play tonight and you can't sleep on the Reds."

Despite the challenge they now face sitting tenth on the table, he remained optimistic about reaching the playoffs.

Quinten Strange of the Crusaders misses a lineout. Photo: Getty Images

"There's been a lot of hard work behind the scenes, and I'm proud of what we have done over the past couple of weeks, we have got to shape up for next week."

The Crusaders looked to have struck first after Havili threw a superb long ball, cutting out several Reds to find Grace unmarked on the wing. However, the try was scrubbed due to a slight knock-on earlier in the movement from Mitch Drummond.

Things didn't improve from there for the hosts as Barrett left the park due to a back injury and debutant Leigh Halfpenny hooked his first chance at points in a Crusader's jersey.

It was ugly from both sides early on with eight penalties awarded in the opening 16 minutes.

The game was finally set alight when Reds fullback Jock Campbell made a slicing break to get into the 22 with flanker Fraser McReight crashing over for the first try.

They backed it up with a stunner again sparked by Campbell as the Reds showed great patience and superb interplay to put Ryan over.

The Crusaders continued to plug away, and after 13 phases with no reward, an ensuing penalty finally saw them crack the Reds, through Dallas McLeod from close range as his side trailed by seven at the break.

It took just over two minutes for the Reds to reassert their dominance in the second, turning down a penalty in front of the posts and opting to tap Jeffery Toomaga-Allen then throwing a dummy from the base of a ruck and diving over.

The Crusaders went close in successive raids into Reds territory, as first Levi Aumua, then Jamie Hannah held up over the line.

Tim Ryan of the Reds dives over to score a try. Photo: Getty Images

They would find the line soon after in clinical fashion, through Corey Kellow as he finished a slick set piece move sparked by a Reece break.

A thundering run by Aumua set the Crusaders on attack again, and they locked the scores up with a dubious try to Strange, inconclusive replays resulting in the try being awarded.

After Christie got his side out of some strife with a pilfer in front of his posts, Havili had his clearance charged down by Harry Wilson who regathered to score and reclaim the lead.

The Reds extended it to two tries through Ryan again, the fleet footed winger accelerating onto a grubber kick for his double.

The Crusaders weren't done though, as replacement halfback Noah Hotham exploded through the line and linked with Reece who gassed the cover, putting the home side five points behind with five to play.

A breakout from the kick off saw the Crusaders surge 80 metres upfield, but the Reds desperate defence saw them survive for a famous win.

Scorers:

Reds 33 (Ryan, McReight, Toomaga-Allen, Wilson, tries, Creighton 4 cons)

Crusaders 28 (McLeod, Kellow, Strange, tries, Halfpenny 1 con, Fihaki 3 cons)