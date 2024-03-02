Dermody back where it all began

Southland lock Emma Dermody in action for Matatu last season. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Emma Dermody always dreamed of playing in front of a Southland crowd.

But it was on the netball court where she envisioned her future — not running out at Rugby Park for Matatū’s first game of the Super Rugby Aupiki season.

Growing up in Tokanui, Dermody dabbled in both netball and rugby and represented Southland, Otago and later Canterbury in both codes.

She always wanted to be a netballer, as it was the main female sport televised when she was young, and it led to her gaining a netball scholarship to Lincoln in 2020.

But that brought Dermody’s life to a crossroads as the scholarship forced her to abandon rugby.

She soon realised it was a mistake as she missed rugby and made the tough decision to give up her scholarship to continue rugby the next year.

It turned out to be the best decision when she was selected for Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup and got the callup for Matatū in 2022.

"I did want to be a netball player growing up, and I guess still could be something, but for now the aim is to be a Black Fern," Dermody said.

That journey brings her full circle today when she packs down at starting lock for Matatū against the Blues in Invercargill.

"I’m so excited.

"It’s such a cool opportunity for Invercargill, and so cool for the girls down here to see that there is a pathway in the future and just exposing our rugby which will be awesome."

Dermody expected a large number of her family — "obviously the Dermody name’s quite large in Southland" — to be in the stands.

It had been a big week in preparation for Dermody’s homecoming, and that of fellow Southlanders Amy du Plessis and Amy Rule, who were all ecstatic about the meaningful game.

While at Southland Girls’, Dermody and du Plessis trained next door to Rugby Park every day, and running out on to Rugby Park next to their old school was special, as was showing young Southland girls that even if they were from a small town, they could still make it to the top.

That area of growing the women’s game was close to Dermody’s heart through her role as Canterbury Rugby’s women and girls game developer.

"In Canterbury at the moment there’s probably 10 girls-only teams in that junior grade which wouldn’t have even been thought of when I was little," Dermody said.

"Even at the airport [yesterday in Invercargill], meeting all the school kids and you’d ask the girls ‘do you play rugby?’ and they’d say ‘yes’ — that’s such a growth.

"It is due to the exposure and how you can see girls’ personalities come out when they play rugby.

"All the Black Ferns as so down to earth and you can see that on the TV, and that just makes you want to be like them, I guess."

Matatū have named a strong side for today’s game.

Liv McGoverne, who has returned from Exeter, has been named at first five, which has shifted Rosie Kelly to fullback and former Hurricanes Poua Kaipo Olsen-Baker has been given the No8 jersey.

Otago Spirit halfback Georgia Cormick has been named on the bench, alongside Spirit backs Maia Joseph and Cheyenne Cunningham who will make their debuts.

Spirit flanker Leah Miles and Cheyelle Robins-Reti have been ruled out after sustaining shoulder injuries in last week’s preseason game.

Super Rugby Aupiki

Invercargill, today, 4.35pm

Matatū: Rosie Kelly, Winnie Palamo, Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Martha Mataele, Liv McGoverne, Di Hiini, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Kendra Reynolds, Alana Bremner, Laura Bayfield, Emma Dermody, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Pip Love. Reserves: Atlanta Lolohea, Marcelle Parkes, Moomooga Palu, Holly Wratt-Groeneweg, Lucy Jenkins, Maia Joseph, Georgia Cormick, Cheyenne Cunningham

Blues: Patricia Maliepo, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Sylvia Brunt, Ruahei Demant, Jaymie Kolose, Krysten Cottrell, Mel Puckett, Elizabith Moimoi, Niall Williams-Guthrie, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Maama Vaipulu, Eloise Blackwell, Sophie Fisher, Grace Gago, Chryss Viliko. Reserves: Nijiho Nagata, Cheyenne Tuli-Fale, Aldora Itunu, Tafito Lafaele, Paris Mataroa, Moana Cook, Daynah Nankivell, Angelica Mekemeke Vahai.