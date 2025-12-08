Dunedin to miss out on AB test

All Black Pita Alatini evades a tackle during the last test Scotland played in Dunedin, in 2000. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Dunedin appears to have missed out on an All Blacks test in 2026.

There could be sweet to go with the sour when an announcement is made, however, as it seems the city is in line to host a clash between the All Blacks and Scotland in 2027 as a warm-up for the Rugby World Cup in Australia.

There will be just four tests on New Zealand soil next year as the All Blacks spend a chunk of the winter in South Africa as part of the ‘‘Greatest Rivalry’’ tour.

Christchurch’s new stadium was always going to be allocated one of those home tests, so the prospect of Forsyth Barr Stadium getting one appeared remote.

A New Zealand Rugby (NZR) spokesman said an announcement on the test schedule was expected this week.

The Otago Daily Times understands the All Blacks’ first test of 2026, against France as part of the new Nations Championship, will be played at the Christchurch stadium in July.

The All Blacks will then play Italy in Wellington, and a test against Ireland at Eden Park will complete the first section of the Nations Championship.

After their four tests — three in South Africa and one at a venue to be confirmed, possibly Twickenham — against the Springboks, the All Blacks will play the Wallabies at Eden Park.

Dunedin missed out on tests in 2019 (World Cup year) and 2020 (Covid) but the All Blacks have played in the city each year since.

The 2024 test, against England, had an estimated economic impact to Dunedin of nearly $14million.

While 2026 is off the table, there is growing speculation Dunedin will get a test in 2027, which may feature four home fixtures.

It is understood NZR and Scotland rugby have been talking about a test, likely in September 2027, that would suit both teams as preparation for the World Cup in Australia.

Scotland have not played in New Zealand since 2000 and the link with Dunedin is fairly obvious given the southern city’s Scottish roots.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz