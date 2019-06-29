Harbour secure semi spot, GI back in top four

University and Southern in action at Bathgate Park this afternoon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Harbour has secured a place in the semifinals with a comprehensive 45-14 win against Kaikorai at Watson Park this afternoon.

The home team had too much grunt up front. They also had an All Black on the wing, but play did not run Waisake Naholo's way very often.

University repelled a spirit effort by Southern at Bathgate Park. Its 31-16 win sees it move into second place. It also retained the Cavanagh Memorial.

Green Island moved back into the top four with a 43-19 win against Alhambra-Union at the North Ground, while Dunedin beat Zingari-Richmond 34-3 at Montecillo.



