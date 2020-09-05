Saturday, 5 September 2020

3.00 pm

Live scoreboard: Dunedin club rugby

    Join us from 3pm for score updates from the quarterfinals of Dunedin Premier Club rugby. Fixtures:

    • Dunedin 10 - 10 Harbour
    • Taieri 5 - 7 Southern (fulltime)
    • Kaikorai 21 - 28 Varsity

    Watch live:

     

