Taieri win Dunedin Premier final

The Eels were expected to employ a more conservative game plan but unleashed with some wonderful tries.
Veteran midfielder Kori Rupene scored in the opening minute after centre Matt Whaanga made a terrific offload.
Openside Leroy Ferguson got himself in the boot on a maul from a lineout drive and crashed over.
The Eels led 33-0 after about half an hour.
University had seen barely any ball. It went into the break with some hope, though.
But Taieri squeezed the juice out of the game with some typically tight defence to seal its first title since 2014.