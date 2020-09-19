Taieri win Dunedin Premier final

Taieri produced a devastating opening 30 minutes to set up a 40-26 win against University in the club final at Forsyth Barr Stadium this afternoon.

The Eels were expected to employ a more conservative game plan but unleashed with some wonderful tries.

Veteran midfielder Kori Rupene scored in the opening minute after centre Matt Whaanga made a terrific offload.

Openside Leroy Ferguson got himself in the boot on a maul from a lineout drive and crashed over.

Taieri celebrate their impressive win over Varsity in the Dunedin Premier club rugby final at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Don Lolo grabbed an intercept and sprinted perhaps 50m before off-loading to fellow second-rower Brodie Hume to score.

The Eels led 33-0 after about half an hour.

University had seen barely any ball. It went into the break with some hope, though.

Taieri run in a try during their 40-26 win over University A. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The team scored two late tries to trail 33-12 at halftime.

But Taieri squeezed the juice out of the game with some typically tight defence to seal its first title since 2014.