Watch live: Dunedin Premier Rugby final

Varsity are taking on Taieri in the Dunedin Premier Rugby final this afternoon.

At halftime, Taieri were leading 33-12. University managed to score two late tries to cut the gap.

Varsity won in injury time last year after leading by 30 at halftime. They were the top qualifiers this year after scraping into the top six.

Taieri were the most consistent team in the round robin and lost only one game. They have a combative set of forwards who are brutal on defence and carry well.

The backline is boringly efficient and score points when it counts. They have all their Otago players on deck and no real injury worries.

Conversely, Varsity have four out with Otago commitments and the talented outside back Taylor Haugh is out with a knee injury.

They have got through some games without these guys but it will be tough for them. Varsity have won the last two finals but today could be a bridge too far.