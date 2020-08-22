Saturday, 22 August 2020

Thrilling finishes to club rugby round

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Dunedin Premier

    Dramatic finishes were the order of the day during round eight of the premier grade.

    University’s Taylor Haugh nailed a late dropped goal to seal a 19-16 win against Harbour at Watson Park.

    The defending champions desperately needed the points to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.

    Action from today's match between Dunedin and Southern at Kettle Park. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    At Montecillo, Green Island burgled a 24-21 win when right winger Sunia Makasini beat three defenders to score from 35m out deep in injury time.

    And Alhambra-Union missed a conversion with three minutes remaining in a 33-32 loss to Kaikorai at Bishopscourt.

    Dunedin had too much pace out wide for Southern and registered a 26-15 win at Kettle Park. 

