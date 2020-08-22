Thrilling finishes to club rugby round

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
University’s Taylor Haugh nailed a late dropped goal to seal a 19-16 win against Harbour at Watson Park.
The defending champions desperately needed the points to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.
And Alhambra-Union missed a conversion with three minutes remaining in a 33-32 loss to Kaikorai at Bishopscourt.
Dunedin had too much pace out wide for Southern and registered a 26-15 win at Kettle Park.