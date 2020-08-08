Saturday, 8 August 2020

Updated 3.29 pm

Updates for Dunedin club rugby - round 6

    Dunedin Premier Rugby continues today, with teams vying to make the playoffs. 

    In round 6, Alhambra-Union plays Zingari Richmond at Montecillo, Dunedin takes on University at Kettle Park, Taieri plays Southern at Peter Johnstone Park and Kaikorai face Harbour at Bishopscourt. Green Island have the bye.

    SCORES - HALF TIME
     
    • Dunedin 26  University 7
    • Taieri   10   Southern 0
    • Kaikorai 10      Harbour 17
    • Zingari-Richmond 17  Alhambra Union 24

     

