Updates for Dunedin club rugby - round 6

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin Premier Rugby continues today, with teams vying to make the playoffs.
In round 6, Alhambra-Union plays Zingari Richmond at Montecillo, Dunedin takes on University at Kettle Park, Taieri plays Southern at Peter Johnstone Park and Kaikorai face Harbour at Bishopscourt. Green Island have the bye.
- Dunedin 26 University 7
- Taieri 10 Southern 0
- Kaikorai 10 Harbour 17
- Zingari-Richmond 17 Alhambra Union 24