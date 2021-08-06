Faddes rapt to be making return

Otago outside back Matt Faddes boots the ball ahead during a training session at Logan Park yesterday. PHOTO PETER MCINTOSH

Matt Faddes is back in his happy place.

The 29-year-old has been named to start on the right wing for Otago in its season opener against Southland at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

He has spent most of the past two years in Northern Ireland playing for Ulster in the Pro14 league.

He came home for a holiday in mid-March just before Covid-19 forced the world to shut its borders but eventually returned for his second season.

Faddes had an option to stay on for a third season but he really missed home.

He arrived in New Zealand in mid-July and played in the warm-up match against Canterbury.

"I’m back and I’m loving it, too. It’s so good," Faddes said

"There were opportunities to stay on but being away from home during the pandemic was tough and I was champing to come home, to be honest."

"It is quite funny. Every time someone asks how it feels to be home you almost can’t stop yourself from smiling.

"When you haven’t seen a mate or family member for a couple of years you just literally want to hug them.

"And playing in a stadium with a roof is quite nice. It saves getting rained on every game and every training."

Faddes is part of a dynamic-looking backline featuring the twinkle-toed Jona Nareki on the left wing and Josh Ioane at first five.

Highlanders outside back Sam Gilbert has been named at fullback and will be making his debut for the province.

Regular winger Freedom Vahaakolo is starting at centre. He played in that spot during the 28-21 pre-season win against Canterbury.

It is an all-star cast, right?

"Well, we’ve got a good backline, that’s for sure.

"It is driving competition in the camp which is ideal. It gives the coaches a bit of a headache but that competition is ideal for performance on the field.

"Everyone has got to be at their best and if you are, you get picked."

Veteran Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman picked up an injury in the match against Canterbury and has been ruled out.

Ricky Jackson will start at hooker with debutant Abraham Pole getting the nod at loosehead.

Sam Fischli will start in the contestable blindside role, while Josh Dickson and Josh Hill are charged with securing lineout ball.

Harbour outside back Viliami Fine and Kaikorai loose forward Christian Lio-Willie have been named on the bench and will be making their first-class debut, while prop Tau Koloamatangi is also on the bench and will be making his Otago debut if he gets on.

Faddes, who has a bought a farm in Kurow and is a neighbour of former Highlander Hayden Parker, was keen to play down the early favourites tag attached to the Otago’s championship prospects.

"Obviously we’ve got Southland this week and it is a big old derby game.

"We are not worried about or looking at a final outcome other than who we are playing that week.

"If you start counting how many Super Rugby caps, or going through our roster, then that is when you start getting in a bit of pickle.

"But if we play to our ability we should be getting a few results essentially."

Otago v Southland

Dunedin, tomorrow, 4.45pm

Otago: Sam Gilbert, Matt Faddes, Freedom Vahaakolo, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Josh Ioane, Kayne Hammington, Dylan Nel, James Lentjes, Sam Fischli, Josh Dickson, Josh Hill, Josh Hohneck, Ricky Jackson, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Henry Bell, Jonah Aoina, Tau Kolomatangi, Will Tucker, Christian Lio-Willie, James Arscott, Vilimoni Koroi, Viliami Fine.

Southland: Solomon Alaimalo, Kieran Lee, Isaac Te Tamaki, Willie Tufui, Matt Whaanga, Marty Banks, Lisati Milo-Harris, Sione Misiloi, Matt James, Charles Alaimalo, Joel Everson, Caleb Aperahama, Chris Apoua, Greg Pleasants-Tate, Joe Walsh. Reserves: Flynn Thomas, Paula Latu, Tom Ross, Joe Robins, Tony Lamborn, Josh Renton, Greg Dyer, Jamie Spowart.