Five years on: Jonah Lomu's wife posts touching tribute

Jonah Lomu and wife Nadene in 2011. Photo: Michael Craig / NZH

Jonah Lomu's widow has posted a touching tribute five years on from the All Blacks legend's death.

The giant winger passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2015 of a heart attack linked to his rare kidney disorder. He was 40.

Lomu, considered one of the greatest rugby players of all time, left behind his wife Nadene and two sons Brayley and Dhyreille.

"Never would I ever thought a single person could shred my heart into a gazillion pieces, pieces that could never be put back together fully," Nadene Lomu posted on Facebook.

"To this very day, 5 years ago that's exactly what happened....Jonah, you tore my world apart with your departure to the point I struggled to breathe ....I know you'd give anything to be here with your boys and I right now, as I would too...just one last anything, everything you ever wanted for us and more, all that we were working for together."

"There's not a moment that I don't wish you were still here. I feel sick, I'd rather sleep the entire day away and wake up the next morning just to get through but I can't, I can't because your boys need me to be their pillar of strength, they need me to smile even though my insides are hurting and crushed beyond repair.

"In my moments of weakness you are my strength, I hear you, I feel you and I know you are watching over us and you still walk by my side.

"I will always stand to be your voice for what you wanted and believed in but most of all, I stand with your strength to be the best I can be for your boys like you asked me too, no matter what, no matter who thinks they know better.

"I will always love you Jonah, my heart will always be yours and our boys will always be my everything in this life and the next, till FOREVER. Yours truly."