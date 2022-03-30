Former England wing on bench for Highlanders against Crusaders

Denny Solomona scores a try for England against Argentina in their test in San Juan, Argentina in June 2017. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have named experienced winger Denny Solomona on the bench for their round seven Super Rugby Pacific match against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday.

Solomona is one of several changes as the Highlanders look to open their account after starting the season with five consecutive losses.

Solomona joined the Highlanders as a replacement in the last few weeks after playing most of his rugby career overseas, including five tests for England in 2017.

Assistant coach Riki Flutey said Solomona had been outstanding since joining the squad.

"His voice has been really valuable over the past few weeks and it’s a real opportunity for him this week."

Movements in the front row see Andrew Makalio starting at hooker and Josh Hohneck at tighthead prop, while Bryn Evans and Manaaki Selby-Rickit continue to rotate in the second row.

Marino Mikaele-Tu’u returns to the team and takes his place at the back of the scrum.

In the back line, Connor Garden-Bachop returns at full back which sees Sam Gilbert move across to the wing.

There are also two players on the bench who will bring up milestones when they take the field on Friday night.

Loose forward Gareth Evans will play his 50th game for the Highlanders.

He debuted for the team in 2014 and played 44 games, then moved to the Hurricanes in 2018 before returning this season.

Marty Banks will play his 50th Super Rugby game. Banks began his Super Rugby career at the Hurricanes in 2014 before moving to the Highlanders in 2015 and famously kicking the winning goal in the Highlanders' historic win against the British and Irish Lions in 2017.

The Highlanders produced a much improved performance against the Blues last week and will be heading up to Christchurch with a renewed focus.

Coach Tony Brown was frustrated with the results but pleased with the progress.

"I think we saw some signs of growth in our game last week but we are going to have to be better again to take on the reigning champs in their own backyard,’’ he said.

"It will no doubt be a physical encounter, as all South Island derby games seem to be and of course we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Crusaders v Highlanders – 7:05pm, Friday 1st April, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Highlanders: Daniel Lienert-Brown, Andrew Makalio, Josh Hohneck, Bryn Evans, Josh Dickson, Shannon Frizell, James Lentjes, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Aaron Smith (captain), Mitch Hunt, Mosese Dawai, Scott Gregory, Fetuli Paea, Sam Gilbert, Connor Garden Bachop. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Ethan de Groot, Jermaine Ainsley, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Gareth Evans, Folau Fakatava, Marty Banks, Denny Solomona.