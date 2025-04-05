Game chance to test limits before final

Matatū first five Hannah King is the competition’s leading points scorer. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A final tune-up before the big dance.

Matatu are already through to the Super Rugby Aupiki final but get a chance to test their combinations in their final round robin game against the Chiefs Manawa in Christchurch this afternoon.

They head in off the back of one of their best performances of the Super Rugby Aupiki season, after a 37-29 victory against the Blues to hand them their first loss of the season.

Matatu moved the ball beautifully, scored some wonderful tries and shut down the Blues, all traits that showed there is no reason why they cannot capture the title they won in 2023 again.

But first things first. They have Manawa to play this afternoon.

Manawa — who will not feature in the final for the first time since Aupiki’s inception — are always a tough task, even if they have had a disappointing season by their standards.

They are packed with Black Ferns, including workhorse captain Kennedy Tukuafu, Ruby Tui, Mererangi Paul, Renee Holmes and Black Ferns sevens star Kelly Brazier.

Matatu had the wool 31-25 when they met in round one and they will be wanting to fine-tune their game for the final.

There is also the chance to host the final if they get a big points differential, but the Blues have the advantage there.

Matatu captain Alana Bremner shifts to lock today, in place of her sister Chelsea, who is out with injury.

Fiaali’i Solomona starts at blindside in Bremner’s place and joins experienced loose forwards Lucy Jenkins and Kaipo Olsen-Baker.

Jenkins has been in brilliant form, leading the competition for tackles won (93) and is second-equal for tries (four).

First five Hannah King has been a revelation since joining Matatu and is the competition’s leading points scorer (42).

Otago Spirit halfback Maia Joseph has made the No 9 jersey her own this season and winger Winnie Palamo has been hard to stop, and sits second for metres gained (392).

Marcelle Parkes gets the nod at loosehead prop and Moomooga Paul remains at tighthead.

Pip Love and Amy Rule, returning from injury, will come off the bench.

Laura Bayfield returns at lock for the injured Emma Dermody, and Otago’s Tegan Hollows will again come off the bench at hooker. Otago prop Eilis Doyle is out with injury.

The Blues host the winless Hurricanes Poua this afternoon.

Super Rugby Aupiki

2.50pm, Christchurch

Matatū: Kaea Nepia, Winnie Palamo, Amy du Plessis, Grace Brooker, Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Hannah King, Maia Joseph, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Lucy Jenkins, Fiaali’i Solomona, Alana Bremner, Laura Bayfield, Moomooga Palu, Georgia Ponsonby, Marcelle Parkes. Reserves: Tegan Hollows, Pip Love, Amy Rule, Stacey Niao, Sarah Jones, Kelsyn McCook, Hollyrae Mete, Fia Laikong.

Chiefs Manawa: Renee Holmes, Ruby Tui, Mererangi Paul, Shoshanah Seumanutafa, Reece Anderson, Kelly Brazier, Ariana Bayler, Mia Anderson, Kennedy Tukuafu, Grace Kukutai, Chyna Hohepa, Jade Coates, Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu, Vici-Rose Green, Kate Henwood. Reserves: Grace Houpapa-Barrett, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Charmaine Smith, Leata Puni-Lio, Holli O’Sullivan, Rosie Kelly, Azalleyah Maaka.