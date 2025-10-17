Herden hoping for tangible reward

Luke Herden. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Saturday afternoon was an anxious time for Luke Herden.

The North Otago coach watched as his side trailed heading into the dying minutes until they turned on some Champagne rugby when winger Seva Druma scored a last-gasp winning try.

It handed the Old Golds a 48-46 victory to book their spot in the Heartland Championship Lochore Cup final at home on Sunday.

"There were points where I was thinking ‘well, this is it’," Herden said.

"Then just the way the boys have operated all year — they’ve stuck together, they’ve never let each other down and they keep trying. They turned in an amazing finish to give us one more week."

Herden credited the depth of his squad and their ability to overcome the obstacles all year to get them in the right place at the right time.

"They deserve what they got last week.

"The drivers, and the team, have done a fantastic job. We pick our 23 for certain reasons and some of those players that... come on to the field at the end of the games are there for those very moments, to keep cool heads, clear decision-making and get us into positions to win."

Horowhenua-Kapiti then handed the Old Golds another victory of sorts. They beat top Lochore Cup seeds Whanganui 40-18 in extra time, which handed the Old Golds hosting rights for the final.

North Otago have played their home games at the Oamaru Showgrounds this season with Whitestone Contracting Stadium out of action due to the Waitaki Event Centre being built.

But, with showjumping being held at the Ettrick St grounds this weekend, the Old Golds will play the final at Maheno.

It is something of a full circle moment for the team.

"It’s awesome that our first connection part of the year was a gathering at Moeraki marae and then we went to Maheno and went through our team values.

"It’s quite fitting that we finish our campaign back at Maheno."

Finals fever has set in for the Old Golds, who missed the playoffs in 2024 for the first time in 25 years, and Herden said the team and management were "absolutely fizzing" to host the final.

"The boys and the whole group, management and everything, have put in a massive effort this year and have been so excited about playing a final in front of everybody in our home community.

"We’re looking forward to the community coming out and celebrating, hopefully, with us.

"We had goals for Meads Cup obviously, but this isn’t a far second. It’s still a great opportunity for us to get something tangible out of the season."

Co-captain Savenaca Rabaka is still sidelined under concussion protocols, and a decision on prop Steve Salelea’s availability will be made tomorrow morning, but electric midfielder Matia Qiolevu returns from injury.

Horowhenua-Kapiti finished the regular season eighth with four wins and four losses.

But they blew Whanganui away in their extra-time semifinal last weekend. After the scores were locked 18-18 at the final whistle, Horowhenua found another gear to pile on the points and shut the Butcher Boys out of the game to win 40-18.

Sunday’s final will be the first time Horowhenua have met the Old Golds this season.

Mid Canterbury will host Thames Valley in the Meads Cup final.