Chance for new-look squad to show what they can do

New Highlanders winger Timoci Tavatavanawai signs a flag for a fan during the team’s regional roadshow in Wānaka this week. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN Pre-season games do not often give a particularly accurate indication of how a season is going to pan out. Nevertheless, there will be interest in how a new-look Highlanders squad will perform against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown this evening. Hayden Meikle offers his thoughts.

REGAINING CONFIDENCE

How quickly Folau Fakatava went from the next big thing to the forgotten man.

Fakatava’s name has slipped back into the shadows somewhat after his rapid rise with the Highlanders led to two caps for the All Blacks in 2022.

Wonder boy Cam Roigard, gloriously ginger Finlay Christie and home-again TJ Perenara now dominate much of the discussion over how the All Blacks will proceed at halfback in the post-Aaron Smith era.

Fakatava has all the tools in the box. He is not Smith — nobody can possibly replace the great one — but he is a dynamic match-winner on his day.

Starting today, he needs to make the Highlanders No 9 jersey his own.

MIDFIELD MUDDLE

Who will be the starting midfield combination for the Highlanders this season?

Your guess is as good as mine.

Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory and Fetuli Paea are gone. Josh Timu is injured. Jake Te Hiwi is young. Tanielu Tele’a is new. Matt Whaanga is basically new. Sam Gilbert is not a specialist.

Jona Nareki as a wildcard option?

There are nothing but questions over the Highlanders’ midfield at this point.

THE NEW BOYS

The first preseason game means a chance to see some fresh blood in Highlanders colours.

There will be immense interest in the efforts of Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Timoci Tavatavanawai, the most exciting new recruits in the back division in years.

Likewise, vastly experienced Welsh first five Rhys Patchell will be eager to get his first taste of Super Rugby.

Ajay Faleafaga, Hayden Michaels, Jack Taylor, Henry Bell — could one of those youngsters emerge to challenge for game time?

LOCK IT IN

The second row was shaping as an area of real strength for the Highlanders, even after the departure of veteran Josh Dickson, but now looks a little lean.

Will Tucker and Crusaders recruit Mitch Dunshea are sidelined until April, and Pari Pari Parkinson is not quite firing on full cylinders.

There is huge interest in the development of Dutch dynamo Fabian Holland, while Max Hicks, Oliver Haig and Will Stodart are options but perhaps better suited to the loose.

RAZZLE AND DAZZLE

The Highlanders have hinted at a fresh approach this season — music to the ears of those who grimaced a little at the lack of punch and pizzazz last year.

New attack coach Kenny Lynn comes highly rated, and while he is a former Highlander, he brings a super-fresh approach after a long spell in France.

Winning must remain the over-arching focus for the Highlanders. But if this is indeed to be a year of rebuilding, let it be one that features some rugby that is good to watch.

