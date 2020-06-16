Expat Ainsley coming back to play for Highlanders

Wallaby tighthead prop Jermaine Ainsley is coming home to play for the Highlanders.

Ainsley, the son of former Highlanders and All Black prop Joe McDonnell, has signed a two-year contract to play for the Highlanders next year.

The 24-year-old comes from Central Otago and played for the Otago Boys’ High School First XV and also made the NZ Barbarians schools team in 2013.

He moved to Perth after leaving school to be closer to family and made his debut for the Western Force in 2016. In 2018, he made his Wallabies debut, coming off the bench against the All Blacks in Sydney. He played another two tests that year.

Ainsley joined the Rebels last year and will play at the Melbourne club until the end of this season. He will be a good addition to the propping stocks of the Highlanders as depth at the tighthead position is not great. Ainsley still has family in Otago.

Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger was excited by the acquisition of the young tighthead.

“Even though Jermaine is only 24, he already has a wealth of experience with over 50 Super Rugby games and also some exposure at test level. The fact that he has a strong link with our region and club history makes it all the better,’’ Mauger said.

Ainsley said he was excited to be coming home and it was a dream come true to play Super Rugby in NZ.