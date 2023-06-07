The good, bad and ugly of a so-so season

Loose forwards Hugh Renton (with ball) and Billy Harmon formed the heart and soul of the Highlanders this season. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Best performance

There were few genuine 80-minute efforts, which is not a surprise when you finish ninth in a 12-team competition. But the 57-24 demolition of the Fijian Drua was impressive, and fun. The back-to-back wins over the Rebels (20-17) and Reds (35-30) differed in style but showed the Highlanders had some real ticker. And the season-ending 16-9 loss to the Blues showed the Highlanders lacked the class of some teams, but they had plenty of character.

Worst performance

Nobody enjoyed starting the season with a 60-20 shellacking at the hands of the Blues, or being pumped 52-15 by the Crusaders. But mitigating factors were the Highlanders’ developing injury crisis and they fact they were playing New Zealand teams with far greater resources. The result that really stunk was the 30-17 loss to the Force in Perth. The Highlanders were so poor that day, and should have beaten an inferior team. They paid the price — missing out on the playoffs on points differential — for not showing up.

Good stuff

The scrum was mostly very good — though a rank of 79% success (ninth in Super Rugby) perhaps highlighted some issues around getting on with the referee. The lineout had a rocky start but really came good, even when there was barely a healthy lock left. Apart from those early wobbles, the Highlanders were generally competitive in every game.

Bad stuff

Only the Force scored fewer than the Highlanders’ 48 tries. The Highlanders ranked dead last for clean breaks (61) and second-last for defenders beaten (269).

Player of the season

He seemed certain to be on the bench back in February but Hugh Renton took his opportunity with both hands when No 8 Marino Mikaele-Tu’u went down with injury just three minutes into the season. Renton was an aggressive ball-runner, a tireless defender and a handy lineout option. Massively under-rated player.

Honourable mentions

Highlanders captain Billy Harmon started the season — like many of his comrades — relatively slowly, and oddly got given a rest week by the All Blacks even though he has not worn the black jersey yet. But he was a colossus over the second half of the season, and finished as the second-highest tackler (185) in the competition. We’d have him in the World Cup squad. Both leading props, Ethan de Groot and Jermaine Ainsley, put in big shifts. Aaron Smith comfortably led the competition in try assists despite missing several games. Thomas Umaga-Jensen had his moments. And Sam Gilbert had by far his most consistent season as he demonstrated his adaptability and extraordinary goal-kicking skills.

Most improved

Sean Withy. Massive improvement from the young flanker, who has a big future ahead of him.

Most promising

Everybody has been saying it for a while but there really is something special about Fabian Holland. Shame the giant lock was restricted to just five games across the season because of injury.

Questions for 2024

1. Apart from All Blacks Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell, who is leaving and who will be cut?

2. Will any of the three hookers be back?

3. What about Mitch Hunt?

4. If the Highlanders let a lot of players go, where exactly are they supposed to find elite-level replacements?

5. Which young buck out of Oli Haig, Nathan Hastie, Hayden Michaels and Jake Te Hiwi will see the most game time?

6. What impact will the highly regarded Kenny Lynn have on the coaching staff?

7. Was 2023 just a bonkers year for injuries or have the Highlanders got a big issue to address?

2023 Highlanders

The season

- Played 14, won 5, lost 9, finished 9th

- Scored 362 points (25.9 per game), conceded 459 points (32.8 per game)

- Leading try-scorers: Hugh Renton 5, Sam Gilbert 4, Aaron Smith 3, Mitch Hunt 3, Jonah Lowe 3, Josh Timu 3, Ethan de Groot 3, Connor Garden-Bachop 3

- Leading scorer: Sam Gilbert 122 points (4 tries, 33 con, 12 pen, 87%)

