Kidwell joining Highlanders setup

David Kidwell. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Former Kiwi David Kidwell will join the Highlanders as an assistant coach on a two-year deal.

He takes over the defence portfolio from Dave Dillon, who is moving on after three seasons.

Kidwell carved a career in the NRL with the Melbourne Storm and the Kiwis, before going on to coach the Kiwis from 2014-2018, following spells coaching with the Storm and the West Tigers.

He coached the Paramatta Eels before turning to rugby union, where he was the defence coach for Argentina when they made the Rugby World Cup semifinals in 2023.

The 48-year-old spent the past two seasons in Japan as the Brave Blossoms defence coach and at the Leicester Tigers.

"I’m really excited to be coaching the Highlanders, and to be back home in New Zealand 30 years on from when I left as an 18-year-old to pursue my dream of playing in the NRL — a journey built on grit, hard work, and a winning mindset," Kidwell said.

"Now, as a defence coach, I thrive on adding value to organisations both on and off the field.

"I bring a strong focus on physicality, mindset, and team culture, and I believe that success is built not just through discipline and effort, but also through having some fun along the way."

Kidwell will join the Highlanders coaching team later this year. — APL