Highlanders hang on to star backs

The Highlanders have re-signed some star power out wide.

Elusive winger Caleb Tangitau and dangerous fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens have inked long-term deals.

The X-factor pair will remain at the club until the end of the 2028 Super Rugby Pacific season.

It is a coup for the club, who earlier this week announced powerhouse lock Fabian Holland would return on a three-year contract and co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai was back for another two seasons.

Tangitau and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens have been standout performers when they have been fit.

They both bring pace and attacking flair. Tangitau, in particular, is a strong finisher.

The Highlanders lacked composure at times during the season while on attack, but Tangitau certainly knows his way to the line.

The 22-year-old made a name for himself on the sevens stage before transitioning to Super Rugby Pacific, where his blend of power and pace has endeared him to the locals.

He dotted down six times before a groin injury curtailed his season.

“I feel like there is something really good building here and I am keen to be a part of it and to take my career to the next level,’’ Tangitau said in a statement.

‘‘Getting an opportunity to play regularly was a big factor in my coming South. It turned out to be a good call for me and it made my re-signing a pretty easy decision.”

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, 23, battled his way back from a serious neck injury and is another player the Highlanders would have been desperate to keep on their books.

He brings vision, flair and versatility.

He adds some real potency to the backline and has quickly developed an affinity for Dunedin.

“Since coming down here I have been made to feel really at home,’’ Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens said.

‘‘I love the team and the support the team gets from the people of the region. The decision to extend I guess reflects the respect I have for the club and the genuine belief that this team has an exciting future.

‘‘I didn’t really consider going anywhere else, to be honest.”

The Highlanders will need at least a bonus point from tomorrow night's game against the Chiefs in Dunedin to avoid the wooden spoon.

But while it has been a tough season in terms of results, they have be competitive, and have signed four qualities players who will keep the fans engaged next season and beyond.

Highlanders v Chiefs

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Friday, 7.05pm

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Taniela Filimone, Cam Millar, Folau Fakatava, Sean Withy, Veveni Lasaqa, Te Kamaka Howden, Tai Cribb, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot (co-captain).

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Michael Loft, Adam Lennox, Sam Gilbert, Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

