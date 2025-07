Aaron Smith celebrates victory after the 2015 Super Rugby final in Wellington. PHOTOS: ODT FILES/GETTY IMAGES/SUPPLIED

Highlanders players and staff from the championship 2015 season gathered in Dunedin for a reunion at the weekend. Back, from left: Joe Wheeler, Mark Reddish, Joe Latta, Gareth Evans; middle, Adam Letts (physio), Shaun Treeby, Malakai Fekitoa, Josh Hohneck, Patrick Osborne, Lima Sopoaga, Andrew Beardmore (strength and conditioning coach); front, Ash Dixon, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Ben Smith, Nasi Manu, Aaron Smith, Elliot Dixon and Scott McLeod (assistant coach).

The All Blacks are dominating the southern rugby community's attention this week but it should not be forgotten that today is a special anniversary. It is 10 years since the Highlanders claimed their only Super Rugby title by beating the Hurricanes in the final in Wellington. Here is a reminder of that immortal season.

Ben Smith was at his best at fullback during the championship season.

How the ODT front page celebrated the Highlanders’ victory.

Malakai Fekitoa on the burst while dressed in the polarising green jersey.

Highlanders loose forward Elliot Dixon scores during the Super Rugby final.