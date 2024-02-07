Harmon retained as Highlanders captain for new season

Billy Harmon will lead the Highlanders out again this season. Photo: Getty Images

Billy Harmon has been retained as Highlanders captain and will be joined by new vice-captain Sam Gilbert.

The Highlanders finally confirmed their permanent captain for 2024 today, and while there has been lots of change on and off the field, the retention of Harmon means there is consistency in that role.

"That’s cool for Billy. He’s the right guy for the job," coach Clarke Dermody said.

"His leadership style is definitely from the front. He leads by actions, especially on field.

"He’s very measured around his delivery of messages. He doesn’t get too emotional, so his dealings with referees and players in certain situations is very calm.

"He’s one of our best players on the field, so the boys follow him. He’s well-respected from what he did last year."

The Highlanders' preseason campaign continues with a game against the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

The game is in three 30min periods.

Dermody has named two separate teams but there will be some mixing and matching.

"We think they’re two pretty even teams, and we’re giving guys an opportunity that didn’t get a run last week against Moana Pasifika.

"Everyone’s had a really good preseason so I think it’s only fair that guys get opportunities to show us what they can do."

A first-choice Highlanders XV is starting to take shape but there will still be fierce competition for a couple of jerseys.

Hooker, in particular, appears wide open.

Young Southlander Jack Taylor will sit out this week while Ricky Jackson and George Bell get some time on the park.

Gilbert appears to be a first-choice No 12 now, but there is an opening at centre, and former Blues man Tanielu Tele'a and young Otago midfielder Jake Te Hiwi get chances this weekend.

Highlanders teams to play Hurricanes

Team 1: Connor Garden-Bachop, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jake Te Hiwi, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Rhys Patchell, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon, Oliver Haig, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Ricky Jackson, Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Team 2: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele’a, Matt Whaanga, Martin Bogado, Ajay Faleafaga, Nathan Hastie, Will Stodart, Sean Withy, Blair Ryall, Hugo Plummer, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Henry Bell, Ayden Johnstone.