Highlanders' 2024 schedule announced

The Highlanders will kick off their 2024 season at home against Moana Paskfika. File photo: Peter McIntosh

Saturday night is all right for the Highlanders next year.

The Highlanders have had plenty of Friday night rugby in recent times but they will be mostly weekend warriors in 2024.

Super Rugby released the draw yesterday and there are some interesting points to note for southern fans.

The Highlanders have just six home games, as one is in Melbourne as part of the Super Round.

No fewer than five of those home games will be on Saturdays, the lone exception a Sunday game against the Fijian Drua.

The Highlanders open their campaign with a Saturday night game against Moana Pasifika at Forsyth Barr Stadium on February 24 before a niggly stretch that includes the Blues in Melbourne, the Waratahs in Sydney, the Brumbies in Dunedin and the powerful Chiefs in Hamilton.

A home clash with the Hurricanes on Easter Saturday will be followed by the bye.

Then it is back to Australia for a mini-tour — remembering that is where the 2023 campaign came slightly off the rails — against the Rebels and Reds.

The Highlanders then host the Force before heading somewhere on the road to play Moana Pasifika, who are desperately hoping to get some home games in the islands.

Circle May 11 in the diary as that it when the Highlanders welcome their hated rivals, the defending champion Crusaders, for what will surely be the biggest crowd of the season at the Dunedin stadium.

Away games against the Blues and the Hurricanes bookend the Drua clash to end the season.

It is not the draw from hell, like this season, but the Highlanders will still face a formidable challenge to bank enough wins to return to the playoffs, especially as they have struggled so much against fellow New Zealand teams of late.

They will not be unhappy about playing struggling Moana Pasifika twice.

They also face two clashes against both the Blues and Hurricanes.

2024 Super Rugby

Highlanders games

Sat, Feb 24: v Moana Pasifika, Dunedin, 7.05pm

Fri, Mar 1: v Blues, Melbourne, 8pm

Fri, Mar 8: v Waratahs, Sydney, 9.35pm

Sat, Mar 16: v Brumbies, Dunedin, 4.35pm

Sat, Mar 23: v Chiefs, Hamilton, 4.35pm

Sat, Mar 30: v Hurricanes, Dunedin, 7.05pm

Sat, Apr 6: Bye

Sat, Apr 13: v Rebels, Melbourne, 9.35pm

Fri, Apr 19: v Reds, Brisbane, 9.35pm

Sat, Apr 27: v Force, Dunedin, 7.05pm

Sat, May 4: v Moana Pasifika, TBC, 3.05pm

Sat, May 11: v Crusaders, Dunedin, 7.05pm

Sat, May 18: v Blues, Auckland, 7.05pm

Sun, May 26: v Fijian Drua, Dunedin, 2.05pm

Sat, Jun 1: v Hurricanes, Wellington, 4.35pm