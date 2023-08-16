Highlanders' 2024 schedule announced

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Highlanders have had plenty of Friday night rugby in recent times but they will be mostly weekend warriors in 2024.
Super Rugby released the draw yesterday and there are some interesting points to note for southern fans.
The Highlanders have just six home games, as one is in Melbourne as part of the Super Round.
No fewer than five of those home games will be on Saturdays, the lone exception a Sunday game against the Fijian Drua.
The Highlanders open their campaign with a Saturday night game against Moana Pasifika at Forsyth Barr Stadium on February 24 before a niggly stretch that includes the Blues in Melbourne, the Waratahs in Sydney, the Brumbies in Dunedin and the powerful Chiefs in Hamilton.
A home clash with the Hurricanes on Easter Saturday will be followed by the bye.
Then it is back to Australia for a mini-tour — remembering that is where the 2023 campaign came slightly off the rails — against the Rebels and Reds.
The Highlanders then host the Force before heading somewhere on the road to play Moana Pasifika, who are desperately hoping to get some home games in the islands.
Circle May 11 in the diary as that it when the Highlanders welcome their hated rivals, the defending champion Crusaders, for what will surely be the biggest crowd of the season at the Dunedin stadium.
Away games against the Blues and the Hurricanes bookend the Drua clash to end the season.
It is not the draw from hell, like this season, but the Highlanders will still face a formidable challenge to bank enough wins to return to the playoffs, especially as they have struggled so much against fellow New Zealand teams of late.
They will not be unhappy about playing struggling Moana Pasifika twice.
They also face two clashes against both the Blues and Hurricanes.
2024 Super Rugby
Highlanders games
Sat, Feb 24: v Moana Pasifika, Dunedin, 7.05pm
Fri, Mar 1: v Blues, Melbourne, 8pm
Fri, Mar 8: v Waratahs, Sydney, 9.35pm
Sat, Mar 16: v Brumbies, Dunedin, 4.35pm
Sat, Mar 23: v Chiefs, Hamilton, 4.35pm
Sat, Mar 30: v Hurricanes, Dunedin, 7.05pm
Sat, Apr 6: Bye
Sat, Apr 13: v Rebels, Melbourne, 9.35pm
Fri, Apr 19: v Reds, Brisbane, 9.35pm
Sat, Apr 27: v Force, Dunedin, 7.05pm
Sat, May 4: v Moana Pasifika, TBC, 3.05pm
Sat, May 11: v Crusaders, Dunedin, 7.05pm
Sat, May 18: v Blues, Auckland, 7.05pm
Sun, May 26: v Fijian Drua, Dunedin, 2.05pm
Sat, Jun 1: v Hurricanes, Wellington, 4.35pm