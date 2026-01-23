Highlanders' Argentine enforcer 'no dirty player'

Tomas Lavanini warms up for Highlanders training in front of fellow forward Josh Bartlett. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

There is a glint in Tomas Lavanini’s eye when he points out he not been sent off in nearly four years.

The strapping Argentine lock and new Highlander is a fearsome presence on the rugby field, but you might not find a more pleasant and unassuming man off it.

Still, there is no avoiding the topic — discipline — that always comes up when Lavanini is discussed.

That is understandable when you have the most red cards (three) in the history of test rugby and have had a couple of healthy suspensions for dangerous play.

Lavanini might play the enforcer role, but he insists he is no dirty player and has simply got things slightly wrong at times.

"When I have yellow cards or whatever, it’s sometimes just about timing, you know," he told the Otago Daily Times.

"If I hit a ruck or a tackle, it does not mean I want to do something that gets a yellow card.

"Every single ruck there is a yellow card, maybe, if you really put your focus in there. It might just be half a second, you know.

"I try to make good tackles, make good clean-outs ... but sometimes it’s just timing and the temperature of the game.

"Rugby is rugby. It’s physical, and it’s always going to be physical. And I think I’ve learned a lot."

Lavanini joins the Highlanders after a career that included 49 Super Rugby games for the Jaguares side from 2016 to 2019.

He remembers playing at Forsyth Barr Stadium in his final season — losing narrowly to the Highlanders — but did not realise how much Dunedin had to offer until relocating here with his wife and two young children three weeks ago.

Lavanini claims possession in a lineout during the test between the Pumas and the All Blacks in Wellington in 2024. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

"Me and my family love it here. It’s a nice area.

"I like the farms and the countryside. In Buenos Aires, you know, we have to travel far away to see this sort of thing.

"It’s an amazing place for our kids. They are safe, they can go outside and play until 8pm. For us, that is amazing. It’s brilliant."

His 5-year-old son was born in England, where Lavanini played for Leicester, and his 2-year-old daughter arrived in France while he was with Clermont.

"This is a big adventure, far away from home, but they are used to it."

Lavanini, who turned 33 yesterday and is an imposing combination of 2m and 127kg, bolsters a Highlanders locking platoon that leaned heavily last year on rising star Fabian Holland and veteran Mitch Dunshea.

He did not hesitate when asked if he wanted to return to Super Rugby.

"When the opportunity came, I said yes straight away.

"I know what it means, from when I played for the Jaguares, but coming to New Zealand ... it’s amazing.

"When you play rugby in Argentina, it’s a dream to play in New Zealand, or to play against the All Blacks.

"For me, being here is a dream. I want to do my best and enjoy it."

He got a shock when he met Holland for the first time.

"Huge guy. I didn’t realise he was such a big man.

"I saw him play a couple of games already. Amazing player."

Lavanini has earned 91 test caps since making his debut for the Pumas against the Springboks in 2013.

He played at three World Cups, and was part of two Argentina teams — Christchurch in 2022 and Wellington in 2024 — who beat the All Blacks, but missed selection for the Rugby Championship last year and is not sure what his international future holds.

"I always hope, but I don’t think about that now.

"I want to enjoy playing for the Highlanders. If the call for the Pumas comes then great."

Lavanini spent time at the Pumas with both new Highlanders defence coach David Kidwell and former Highlanders assistant Kenny Lynn.

He was looking forward to a season under Jamie Joseph, unless the Highlanders see their coach elevated to an All Blacks job.

"I didn’t know Jamie when I arrived but I have already seen the intensity he brings to the team.

"It’s hard work here, you know. That’s good. He wants us to work together, to stay together, and go in the same direction."

Lavanini will become the third Highlander from Argentina, following winger Martin Bogado and former Pumas under-20 team-mate Matias Diaz.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz