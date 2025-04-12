Highlanders end losing streak against furious Drua

Tanielu Tele'a of the Highlanders dives towards the tryline to score during tonight's Super Rugby Pacific match against the Fijian Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photos: Getty Images

The Highlanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a solid 43-20 win over the Fijian Drua at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight.

They did not always hit the highest mark, and they put themselves in real danger when they conceded three tries inside the first 13 minutes of the second half.

But they finished strongly and got the job done, which they really needed to do after a rugged and fruitless month in Super Rugby.

The Highlanders nabbed a bonus point, too, which means they are back up to seventh, just two points off a playoff spot.

There will be some confidence around how they responded to the Drua’s furious comeback, and how they defended at key moments.

Other high points included the emotional – and safe – comeback for Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens after his broken neck, a double for exciting winger Taniela Filimone on debut, and good shifts for forwards Hugh Renton, Fabian Holland and Sefo Kautai.

It was an odd first half that never really reached great heights yet featured some entertaining passages.

The Highlanders entirely dominated territory but could not quite get the consistency they were seeking to really get the scoreboard humming.

On the other side, the Drua were playing like 15 individuals. That is a horribly cliched thing to say about a Fijian rugby team but sometimes you cannot deny the truth.

Filimone gave the Highlanders the perfect start with his first touch of the ball in Super Rugby.

Jona Nareki sliced through a gap and dished to his fellow Fijian winger for perhaps the quickest and easiest try he will score.

A couple of Highlanders kicks then went out on the full, which was rather ugly, but they jumped further ahead in almost identical circumstances when Filimone got his double in the 14th minute.

Folau Fakatava of the Highlanders passes the ball.

Much of the rest of the first half consisted of "nearly" moments.

The Highlanders nearly got into perfect position to score a third try but they produced one of the worst attacking lineouts of the season.

Nareki came up with a delightful chip and regather that nearly led to points, and the Drua – who dropped countless aerial balls – nearly scored a try but had the last man scythed down by Filimone.

When Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula kicked a late penalty to make it 12-3, there was an uncomfortable feeling the Highlanders had simply not done enough to capitalise on their obvious superiority.

Nerves were dispelled when they flew on to attack in the final seconds and Thomas Umaga-Jensen scored his first try in nearly two years.

Those nerves returned with a vengeance with a spectacular start to the second half that featured four tries – three to the Fijians – inside the opening 13 minutes.

Isikeli Rabitu ran a poor Folau Fakatava clearing kick back 40m just 30sec into the half.

While the Highlanders responded with a TMO-approved Veveni Lasaqa try from a lineout, the Drua promptly scored twice again as their enterprise was matched with slick accuracy.

Quick hands were followed by halfback Simione Kurovoli diving through two defenders.

Then came a genuine stunner as the Drua counter-attacked from inside their own half, and flying winger Ponipate Loganimasi chipped ahead and scored.

You could almost see the Highlanders opening their eyes wide in shock as they reflected on a terrible stretch of the game.

Things looked grim when the Drua poured back on the attack, but instead there was a passage of play that possibly saved the Landers’ season.

The Fijians were threatening before Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens grabbed an intercept and belted the ball clear.

Hugh Renton of the Highlanders charges forward.

Kurovoli then got yellow-carded for a deliberate knockdown, the Highlanders had an attacking lineout, and replacement hooker Jack Taylor scored from the subsequent drive.

It was time, nearly, for the Highlanders to breathe a sigh of relief.

The Drua threatened again, more than once, but could not make the final passes stick.

There was time for the Highlanders to score a fifth try, Tanielu Tele’a bustling over after a short kick was fielded by Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, then a sixth, a counter-attack leaving Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens clear to feed Sam Gilbert for the score.

That was a 21st consecutive loss outside Fiji for the Drua, as ugly a statistic as any in the competition.

The Highlanders head to Hamilton next weekend to play the second-placed Chiefs.

Super Rugby

The scores

Highlanders 43

Taniela Filimone 2, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Veveni Lasaqa, Jack Taylor, Tanielu Tele’a, Sam Gilbert tries; Cameron Millar 4 con

Fijian Drua 20

Isikeli Rabitu, Simione Kurovoli, Ponipate Loganimasi tries; Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula con, pen

Halftime: Highlanders 17-3.