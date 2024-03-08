Highlanders hang on to edge Waratahs

Tanielu Tele’a of the Highlanders is tackled during the round three Super Rugby Pacific match between the NSW Waratahs and Highlanders at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia. (Getty Images)

The Highlanders showed plenty of courage and kicked the goals that counted to escape Sydney with a 23-21 win over the Waratahs tonight.

Waratahs first five Tane Edmed missed a 39m penalty attempt deep into stoppage time that would have stolen the game for the home side.

It was heart-in-mouth stuff for the Highlanders when they watched Edmed’s kick, but they will rightly celebrate banking a second win from their opening three games of the Super Rugby season.

“She was a bit of a nail-biter,’’ stand-in captain Ethan de Groot said.

“We didn’t make it easy on ourselves, but a win’s a win.”

Indeed, the Highlanders would have been frustrated at times with both the number of mistakes they made and the key moments they failed to turn into points.

The positive side was they kept cool in a real arm-wrestle, and they defended with unity and purpose.

It would be fair to say the first half was on the forgettable side – though there were two magic moments that involved tries.

The Highlanders scored the first after just five minutes.

Folau Fakatava popped a ball off the deck to Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, who applied the gas before popping to Rhys Patchell for the score.

It took 24 minutes for the game’s next try and it was also a pretty watch.

Mark Nawaqanitawase led a counter-attack then chipped ahead, and team-mate Izaia Parese showed strength and speed to slip through the Highlanders’ defence.

The rest of the first half was, well, more of a dreary affair than a high-octane show.

Both sides made mistakes, both committed turnovers, and both struggled to create any real momentum.

To be fair, that was partly because of some sterling defensive work.

The Highlanders’ star man for most of the first spell was Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Known for his explosive power on the wing, Tavatavanawai roamed with intent on defence, showing excellent body position and winning numerous turnovers.

Sam Gilbert and Edmed traded kicks as the first half ended with the Waratahs holding a slim 16-13 advantage.

Gilbert levelled the scores at the three-quarter mark but the game appeared in serious danger of fizzling out.

Happily, the ending was more entertaining than the first 60 minutes.

The Highlanders grabbed their second try when Gilbert floated a long, lopping ball out to Tanielu Tele’a, the powerful centre floating on the wing.

Tele’a, after leaping high to collect the ball, really had nothing on, so he used his brute force to plough through two defenders and fly over the line.

The Highlanders’ advantage was quickly met with a Waratahs response when a couple of neat shifts led to fullback Max Jorgensen strolling over.

Crucially, Edmed missed the tricky conversion, leaving the Highlanders to grind out a win – and cross their fingers when Edmed lined up his final kick.

The scores

Highlanders 23

Rhys Patchell, Tanielu Tele’a tries; Sam Gilbert 2 con, 3 pen

Waratahs 21

Izaia Parese, Max Jorgensen tries; Tane Edmed con, 3 pen

Halftime: Waratahs 16-13.