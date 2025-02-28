Highlanders hope Hulk jersey all the rage with the kids

The Highlanders are bringing back a green jersey.

But do not even think about complaining — this one is for the kids.

The Highlanders will wear a mostly green, Hulk-inspired jersey when they play the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 14.

It will be part of Super Rugby Pacific’s ‘‘kids round’’, and follows a two-year deal the New Zealand clubs have made with apparel partner Classic Sportswear.

Each club chose a Marvel superhero with which to be aligned, and supporters will be able to buy the unique gear.

The Chiefs went with Black Panther, the Blues with Spider-Man, the Crusaders with Iron Man, and the Hurricanes with Captain America.

Hulk v Captain America in Dunedin? No contest, surely.

Mention green jerseys to some Highlanders fans and their faces turn . . . well, green.

The Highlanders created quite the stir when they unveiled a garish fluoro-green kit — cruelly nicknamed the ‘‘Highlighter’’ — in their last game at Carisbrook in 2011.