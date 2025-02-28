Friday, 28 February 2025

Highlanders hope Hulk jersey all the rage with the kids

    By Hayden Meikle
    The Highlanders are bringing back a green jersey.

    But do not even think about complaining — this one is for the kids.

    The Highlanders will wear a mostly green, Hulk-inspired jersey when they play the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 14.

    It will be part of Super Rugby Pacific’s ‘‘kids round’’, and follows a two-year deal the New Zealand clubs have made with apparel partner Classic Sportswear.

    Each club chose a Marvel superhero with which to be aligned, and supporters will be able to buy the unique gear.

    The Chiefs went with Black Panther, the Blues with Spider-Man, the Crusaders with Iron Man, and the Hurricanes with Captain America.

    Hulk v Captain America in Dunedin? No contest, surely.

    Mention green jerseys to some Highlanders fans and their faces turn . . . well, green.

    The Highlanders created quite the stir when they unveiled a garish fluoro-green kit — cruelly nicknamed the ‘‘Highlighter’’ — in their last game at Carisbrook in 2011.

