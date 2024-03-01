Highlanders looking forward to early test

Rhys Patchell looks to throw a pass during last Saturday's bout against Moana Pasifika. PHOTO: ODT FILES

"Not at all." Highlanders captain Billy Harmon was emphatic about that.

No-one in the camp is fretting over their 16-game losing streak to New Zealand teams.

They play the Blues in Melbourne tonight and they will create a little bit of history if they can eke out a win.

You have to wind the clock back nearly three years to find an example of a Highlanders win over a New Zealand side.

They beat the Blues 35-29 at Forsyth Barr Stadium on April 16, 2021.

Coach Clarke Dermody was not in the mood to talk about it much, either.

"No. It hasn’t been mentioned at all," he said.

"This is a real new team this year. We’ve had a big turnover of players so we won’t get dragged down by what’s happened. We are looking forward.

"We are really excited by the group we’ve got and it is going to be a good test of where we are at this week."

Sometimes you have to look back to plan the way forward, though.

Dermody noted the Blues kicked more than they normally would during their opener against the Fijian Drua.

They also "powered up" their set piece and look to seize the initiative that way.

"I don’t see it being too much different against us. It is going to be a big battle."

Discipline will be key for the Highlanders.

Dermody felt they put themselves under extra pressure with some early indiscretions.

"We put ourselves in a tough position around our discipline leading into halftime. We let Moana Pasifika score and we were behind.

"Years gone by, that would have made that game really hard. But they worked their way through it and were able to get momentum back and put a pretty good team away.

"That was the most pleasing thing but it is also a work-on."

Harmon said against better teams the Highlanders needed to be more accurate in that area because "they can really punish you".

"But in that second half we saw where our game can go."

Harmon was part of a well-performed loose forward trio against Moana Pasifika which has been retained for the Blues game.

Sean Withy was one of the standouts. He made 13 tackles and also made the break which led to a try which is a very early contender for try of the year.

Harmon and Hugh Renton also put in big shifts.

"Across the whole team, everyone is putting their hands up. I think Derms [Dermody] has the mindset that he just wants to have the best team he can have out there.

"Hopefully, that will give the boys more chances to keep finding that continuity and just keep growing together."

The entire backline is backing up from the 35-21 win over Moana Pasifika. The Highlanders have made three changes in the pack, though.

All Black Ethan de Groot gets his first opportunity of the season, while fellow frontrower Jermaine Ainsley will start at tighthead.

Max Hicks will start at lock with Fabian Holland shifting to the bench following a busy shift against Moana.

The Highlanders-Blues game kicks off Super Round with all six games in Melbourne.

Highlanders v Blues

Melbourne, 8pm

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Tanielu Tele’a, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Rhys Patchell, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (captain), Sean Withy, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Henry Bell, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Nikora Broughton, Nathan Hastie, Ajay Faleafaga, Jonah Lowe.



Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Tele’a, AJ Lam, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Taufa Funaki, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali’i (captain), Akira Ioane, Sam Darry, Laghlan McWhannell, Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tu’ungafasi.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes.