Friday, 16 April 2021

Highlanders use brute force to beat Blues

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Highlanders

    Josh Ioane of the Highlanders is tackled by Akira Ioane of the Blues tonight. Photo: Getty Images
    The Highlanders have beaten the Blues 35-29 at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight, with a rugged physical display.

    The home side led 22-17 at the break and won the battle up front with a top forward display taking the Blues on up front and not taking a backward step.

    The Highlanders loose forwards were outstanding while Aaron Smith was again on top of his game.

    Mitch Hunt played well at the pivot position and the defensive effort was outstanding from the home team.

    The Highlanders now have a bye before playing the Hurricanes in their last regular season game.

    Highlanders 35
    Kazuki Himeno, Josh Ioane, Ngani Punivai, Jona Nareki, Michael Collins tries; Ioane 2 con, pen; Mitch Hunt pen
    Blues 29
    Jono Ruru, Rieko Ioane, Nepo Laulala, Hoskins Sotutu tries; Otere Black 3 con, pen

    Halftime: 22-17

     

