Highlanders use brute force to beat Blues

Josh Ioane of the Highlanders is tackled by Akira Ioane of the Blues tonight. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have beaten the Blues 35-29 at Forsyth Barr Stadium tonight, with a rugged physical display.

The home side led 22-17 at the break and won the battle up front with a top forward display taking the Blues on up front and not taking a backward step.

The Highlanders loose forwards were outstanding while Aaron Smith was again on top of his game.

Mitch Hunt played well at the pivot position and the defensive effort was outstanding from the home team.

The Highlanders now have a bye before playing the Hurricanes in their last regular season game.

Highlanders 35

Kazuki Himeno, Josh Ioane, Ngani Punivai, Jona Nareki, Michael Collins tries; Ioane 2 con, pen; Mitch Hunt pen

Blues 29

Jono Ruru, Rieko Ioane, Nepo Laulala, Hoskins Sotutu tries; Otere Black 3 con, pen

Halftime: 22-17