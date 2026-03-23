Loose forward scored most famous try

Elliot Dixon scores a try for the Highlanders during their game against the Crusaders in 2018. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Elliot Dixon went on quite the journey.

That phrase works on two levels.

There is the actual journey Dixon took from Canterbury youngster to Southland stalwart, and from a Super Rugby squad member gathering little wider attention to the All Blacks.

It could also refer to the crucial metres the loose forward gained when he scored arguably the Highlanders’ most famous try.

Dixon grew up in Christchurch, and when he prepared to play his 100th game for the Highlanders, he reflected on the big change in his life when he left his home behind.

‘‘I suppose the dream was to play for the Crusaders,’’ Dixon told Sky Sport.

‘‘But I always watched the Highlanders. They always seemed like they had fun on, and probably off, the field.’’

Dixon ended up having a lot of fun for his adopted team.

He loved to charge around with ball in hand — he was surprisingly mobile for a big man — and throw himself into a tackle, and he was a valuable lineout option.

Dixon also earned a reputation as a good team man who was ideal for keeping spirits up.

‘‘During the week, I’m a bit of a character, a bit silly. But as soon as you put those boots on, you turn into a different person. I love playing footy.’’

Every Highlanders fan loved Elliot Dixon after the 2015 final, when he scored a memorable try — in his 50th game for the club — in the 21-14 win over the Hurricanes.

He got the ball on the 22m, beat a couple of defenders and carried three more about 7m before reaching out and definitely, obviously, no doubt at all, getting that ball down cleanly, even if it appeared to land on a boot.

‘‘I was a bit 50-50. But when I saw the replay, I thought yeah, I got it down.’’

Dixon had shone for St Bede’s College and represented the New Zealand schools and under-20 teams.

He won the Ranfurly Shield twice with the Stags, and while he was a bit of a slow burner with the Highlanders, he was magnificent through four or five seasons.

He played three tests for the All Blacks in 2016, appeared in 11 games for the Maori All Blacks, and finished his playing career with stints in Japan and France.

Dixon is back in Christchurch, where he works in recruitment consulting, specialising in the civil industry.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz