Renton to make long-awaited comeback for Highlanders

Hugh Renton will make his comeback after a long injury layoff. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The Highlanders have a Hugh-ge addition to their team this week.

Star No 8 and co-captain Hugh Renton will make his long-awaited comeback from injury when he starts against the Hurricanes at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday night.

Renton played just seven games for the Highlanders across the 2024 and 2025 seasons due to ankle and groin injuries, and his last Super Rugby appearance was against the Chiefs in Hamilton on April 19 last year.

Rookie Lucas Casey has showed his promise in four starts at No 8 this season - Nikora Broughton also had a game there - but there is no question the Highlanders have missed Renton’s physicality, leadership and ball-carrying ability.

Renton is restored to the back of the scrum but Casey has not lost his starting place.

The exciting youngster moves to the openside flank as he continues a rapid rise after being named only in the wider training squad.

Sean Withy moves to the blindside in place of TK Howden, who in turn shuffles into lock and is joined by Oliver Haig, the second-row pairing replacing injured duo Mitch Dunshea and Tomas Lavanini.

Having two players who are more loose forwards at lock might not be seen as a recipe to fix the Highlanders’ lineout woes but they are effectively out of options, and Howden has actually been the team’s leading lineout winner this season.

Tai Cribb, who made three appearances last season, provides lock cover from the bench.

There are two changes to the backline.

First five Cameron Millar is scratched after suffering a head knock in the 29-18 loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch.

That means Reesjan Pasitoa, quite a different style of player, earns his first start for the Highlanders and his first start in Super Rugby since wearing No 12 for the Western Force against the Drua in May last year.

Canterbury first five/fullback Andrew Knewstubb makes his first appearance on the bench and will make his Super Rugby debut at the age of 30 after a long career in sevens.

The top-of-the-table Hurricanes have made bulk changes after their 31-23 win over the Force in Napier.

Asafo Aumua and Xavier Numia beef up the front row, towering lock Warner Dearns earns a start, and a reshuffled back row has Devan Flanders moving to blindside, Peter Lakai returning to openside, and Brayden Iose starting at No 8.

Ruben Love makes his first start of the season at first five, Billy Proctor is reinstated at centre, Callum Harkin moves to fullback and Josh Moorby moves to the wing.

A potent bench includes experienced loosies Du’Plessis Kirifi and Brad Shields along with New Zealand under-20 captain Vernon Bason.

Super Rugby Pacific

Highlanders v Hurricanes

Forsyth Barr Stadium, Friday, 7.05pm

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Timoci Tavatavanawai (co-captain), Jona Nareki, Reesjan Pasitoa, Folau Fakatava, Hugh Renton (co-captain), Lucas Casey, Sean Withy, TK Howden, Oliver Haig, Angus Ta’avao, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Tai Cribb, Veveni Lasaqa, Adam Lennox, Andrew Knewstubb, Tanielu Tele’a.

Hurricanes: Callum Harkin, Josh Moorby, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett (captain), Fehi Fineanganofo, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Brayden Iose, Peter Lakai, Devan Flanders, Warner Dearns, Caleb Delany, Pasilio Tosi, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia.

Reserves: Vernon Bason, Siale Lauaki, Tevita Mafileo, Hugo Plummer, Brad Shields, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ereatara Enari, Bailyn Sullivan.