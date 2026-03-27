De Groot, Tavatavanawai pull out late for Highlanders

Timoci Tavatavanawai will play no part in tonight's clash with Moana Pasifika. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Highlanders have made two late changes to their team for tonight’s game against Moana Pasifika.

A star player has pulled out - but for the most exciting reason.

Loosehead prop Ethan de Groot is on paternity leave as he is due to become a father for the first time.

He is replaced in the No 1 jersey by Josh Bartlett.

Another big name drops off the bench.

Co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai has been scratched with a foot injury.

He is replaced by loose forward Nikora Broughton, making a 6-2 split on the bench.

Kick-off is at 7.05pm at North Harbour Stadium.

The teams

Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele’a, Jona Nareki, Reesjan Pasitoa, Nic Shearer, Hugh Renton (captain), Veveni Lasaqa, TK Howden, Tomas Lavanini, Oliver Haig, Angus Ta’avao, Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett. Reserves: Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Rohan Wingham, Will Stodart, Sean Withy, Adam Lennox, Andrew Knewstubb, Nikora Broughton.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Solomon Alaimalo, Tevita Latu, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Glen Vaihu, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Joel Lam, Dominic Ropeti, Niko Jones, Miracle Fai’ilagi (captain), Allan Craig, Veikoso Poloniati, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Millennium Sanerivi, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Samiuela Moli, Malakai Hala-Ngatai, Paula Latu, Alefosio Aho, Ola Tauelangi, Siaosi Nginingini, Patrick Pellegrini, Tevita Ofa.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz