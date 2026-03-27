Friday, 27 March 2026

De Groot, Tavatavanawai pull out late for Highlanders

    By Hayden Meikle
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Highlanders

    Timoci Tavatavanawai will play no part in tonight's clash with Moana Pasifika. Photo: Gregor...
    Timoci Tavatavanawai will play no part in tonight's clash with Moana Pasifika. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    The Highlanders have made two late changes to their team for tonight’s game against Moana Pasifika.

    A star player has pulled out - but for the most exciting reason.

    Loosehead prop Ethan de Groot is on paternity leave as he is due to become a father for the first time.

    He is replaced in the No 1 jersey by Josh Bartlett.

    Another big name drops off the bench.

    Co-captain Timoci Tavatavanawai has been scratched with a foot injury.

    He is replaced by loose forward Nikora Broughton, making a 6-2 split on the bench.

    Kick-off is at 7.05pm at North Harbour Stadium.

    The teams

    Highlanders: Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Jonah Lowe, Tanielu Tele’a, Jona Nareki, Reesjan Pasitoa, Nic Shearer, Hugh Renton (captain), Veveni Lasaqa, TK Howden, Tomas Lavanini, Oliver Haig, Angus Ta’avao, Jack Taylor, Josh Bartlett. Reserves: Henry Bell, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Rohan Wingham, Will Stodart, Sean Withy, Adam Lennox, Andrew Knewstubb, Nikora Broughton.

    Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Solomon Alaimalo, Tevita Latu, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Glen Vaihu, Jackson Garden-Bachop, Joel Lam, Dominic Ropeti, Niko Jones, Miracle Fai’ilagi (captain), Allan Craig, Veikoso Poloniati, Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou, Millennium Sanerivi, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Samiuela Moli, Malakai Hala-Ngatai, Paula Latu, Alefosio Aho, Ola Tauelangi, Siaosi Nginingini, Patrick Pellegrini, Tevita Ofa.

    hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz