Holland joining Whitelock in Baabaas

Highlanders lock Fabian Holland is on his way to London.

But he will be back.

Holland has been selected to play for the Barbarians against Fiji at Twickenham on Sunday.

He told ODT Rugby Chat on Saturday he was delighted to be selected.

"It’s a pretty special jersey, a pretty special club to be part of."

Holland is also excited to get a chance to play alongside an All Blacks great.

Veteran lock Sam Whitelock, the most-capped player in All Blacks history, played his final game of professional club rugby for French side Pau last weekend.

He has never played for the Barbarians, and said in a statement he was delighted to have a chance to bring the curtain down on his career with a run for the invitational side.

"I can’t wait to experience a week with the Baabaas and it’s very exciting for me to be doing something for the first time after such a long career in rugby so far," Whitelock said.

"The Barbarians is a select group — you have to be invited to play, and to get that invitation now is very humbling."

England internationals Danny Care, Ben Youngs, Jonny May and Kyle Sinckler also feature in the Barbarians squad.

The Baabaas will be guided by former Crusaders and Wallabies coach Robbie Deans.

The game between the Barbarians and World Cup quarterfinalists Fiji at Twickenham follows a test between the Springboks and Wales earlier in the day.