Ioane at first five-eighth against Blues

The Highlanders will start Josh Ioane at first five-eighth in the match against the Blues on Sunday.

Ioane comes into the side at the number 10 jersey which moves Mitch Hunt to fullback. Michael Collins, who started at fullback for the Highlanders last time out, will start at centre against the Blues. Rob Thompson drops out of the squad.

The Blues will name their team this afternoon.

Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Josh McKay, Michael Collins, Sio Tomkinson, Scott Gregory, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith (co-captain), Mikaele Marino-Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Jack Whetton, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jeff Thwaites, Ash Dixon (co-captain), Ayden Johnstone. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ethan De Groot, Siate Tokolahi, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Jesse Parete, Folau Fakatavu, Bryan Gatland, Jona Nareki.